SMARTIES™ Philippines 2025 Finalists Announced, Highlighting Marketing Excellence and Innovation

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MMA Global, the world’s leading trade organization for modern marketers, has officially released the finalists for the highly anticipated SMARTIES™ Philippines 2025 awards. This extensive list spotlights the most effective, creative, and strategically brilliant campaigns that are successfully translating innovation into measurable business success across the nation. The sheer quality of entries this year underscores the Philippines’ growing stature as a powerhouse of marketing talent in the Asia Pacific region.



SMARTIES™ Philippines 2025 Finalists Announced

The SMARTIES™ Awards stand as the global benchmark for identifying marketing leaders who are mastering the modern landscape. This year’s nominees reflect the Philippines’ vibrant marketing ecosystem, featuring work from diverse sectors that strategically harnessed emerging technology, robust data analytics, and compelling creative storytelling to capture consumer attention and deliver tangible growth. These campaigns demonstrate how Filipino marketers are setting bold new standards for impact and effectiveness, not just locally but on a global scale.

“We’ve seen a remarkable surge in strategic sophistication within the submissions this year,” commented Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide. “These campaigns are outstanding because they move beyond creativity alone; they show a profound ability to solve complex business challenges. The finalists are truly driving the conversation forward on what modern marketing should look like.”

The selection of finalists was conducted through a multi-stage judging process overseen by a distinguished panel of Filipino industry experts. This diverse jury dedicated their time and expertise to rigorously evaluate entries across multiple criteria. The evaluation process ensured the final list reflects the highest standards of strategic planning and proven market results, confirming the integrity and prestige of the SMARTIES™ designation.

MMA Global extends our deep gratitude to all the agencies, brands, and marketers who participated. Their commitment to submitting their best work reinforces the SMARTIES™ position as the most valued and definitive recognition program in the industry, reflecting the current state of marketing innovation in the Philippines.

Award-winning campaigns secure inclusion in the WARC 100 ranking of the world’s most awarded campaigns and contribute to RECMA‘s global scoring of media agencies. Furthermore, they receive featured placement in the MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, a comprehensive global directory showcasing the world’s most effective marketing.

The top honors for the SMARTIES™ Philippines 2025 will be announced at the prestigious Gala Night on November 18, 2025. The event will be hosted at the Shangri-La the Fort, Manila, beginning at 6:00 PM. This evening offers a premium networking opportunity for the industry’s elite to celebrate collective achievements and salute the bold ideas driving the future of Philippine marketing.

Tickets for the Gala Night can be reserved here. The complete list of finalists is available for public viewing here.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.