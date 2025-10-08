Tembusu Law Sees Sharp Rise in Complex Divorce Cases, Urges Legal Readiness

Leading family law firm highlights growing emotional and financial stakes for Singaporean couples in high-asset separations.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tembusu Law LLC, a modern Singapore law practice, today reported a significant increase in emotionally and financially complex divorce cases across the nation. As disputes involving hidden assets, contested child custody, and international holdings become more prevalent, the firm is advising couples to seek early legal intervention to protect their interests in a shifting domestic landscape.

The firm observes that the stakes for separating couples are escalating, with complex asset structures and cross-border elements now common. This trend requires a more sophisticated and proactive legal approach to ensure fair and equitable outcomes for clients.

“The emotional and financial complexities in separations have never been greater,” said Jonathan Wong, Managing Director of Tembusu Law LLC. “We are consistently managing cases that involve large assets and complex child custody arrangements. Proactive legal strategy is no longer a luxury; it is essential for protecting one’s future and navigating this challenging life transition with clarity.”

Established in 2018, Tembusu Law is committed to helping clients by providing strategic precision and clear guidance from the outset. The firm’s approach is designed to empower individuals, helping them understand their rights and make informed decisions during highly stressful periods.

This rise in complex cases reflects a changing domestic environment in Singapore, where increased global mobility and evolving wealth structures demand a more nuanced understanding of family law.

Tembusu Law LLC is a boutique law firm that specializes in both family law and criminal law. Visit https://www.tembusulaw.com/expertise/family-law/ and https://www.tembusulaw.com/expertise/criminal-defence/ for more information and legal advice.

About Tembusu Law LLC

Established in 2019, Tembusu Law LLC is a Singapore based law firm that started both The Singapore Lawyer and Singapore Family Lawyer initiatives. Both initiatives were founded on a commitment to help people and driven by a calling to serve a higher purpose – to bring greater access to help, answers, fairness and justice. Tembusu Law LLC offers free consultations for all, and even pro bono services for those who are qualified.