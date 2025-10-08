THE Mining Investment Event, in Collaboration with ITFA and AMQ, Announces International Mining Week in Quebec City, June 1-5, 2026

Toronto, Ontario – Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2025 –is pleased to announcetaking place in Quebec City, Canada, June 1 – 5, 2026.

The inaugural launch of International Mining Week will include the following collaborative and founding partners, who will hold their events in concert with THE Event, which remains focused on one-on-one investor meetings. This collaborative partnership, which includes The International Trade and Forfaiting Association (“ITFA”) and The Québec Mining Association (“QMA”), will bring together international mining companies, mining adjacent companies, supply chain expertise, investors, and governments in one location.

“Canada’s geopolitical position within the mining industry is more important than ever, thanks to its rich mining heritage and global representation. The Government of Quebec’s globally recognized support of the mining industry makes Quebec City an ideal location to host North America’s inaugural International Mining Week. The aim is to bring together international investors, purveyors, supply chain experts, mining companies, government representatives, and delegates together for participants to navigate and easily attend multiple industry sessions throughout the week,” remarked Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event. “We welcome the support of other mining community groups to join this important Canadian marquis event.”

Collaborative Partner Groups:

The International Trade and Forfaiting Association (“ITFA”) – June 1, 2026: The International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA) is a global trade association with circa 400 members, including banks, fund managers, insurers, insurance brokers, law firms, and corporations engaged in supporting global trade. It focuses on international trade, forfaiting, supply chain and receivables ﬁnancing, and risk mitigation.

THE Event and ITFA are pleased to announce a co-hosted Podcast and Cocktails Event on October 9th, sponsored by TD. This event is invitation-only and will be pre-recorded for distribution purposes. The Panel Discussion topic will be, “Navigating Volatility: Trends & Risks in Mining & Commodities” and will be moderated by Joanne Jobin, Founder of THE Event.

THE Mining Investment Event (“THE Event”) – June 2-4, 2026: Is Canada’s only independently sponsored Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, convening annually in Quebec City. It facilitates privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various government authorities in the mining sector, as well as providing a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the industry. Now recognized as the fastest-growing mining investment conference in North America. For information, please contact: Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca.

Québec Mining Association (“QMA”) – June 3-4, 2026: The Québec Mining Association (QMA) represents the majority of Québec’s producers of metals and minerals, along with metallurgy companies, contractors, suppliers and industry partners. The Association advocates for its members with the government and stakeholders, while fostering dialogue and collaboration within the mining sector. Its mission is to promote, support and proactively develop a responsible, committed and innovative mining industry in Québec. For information, please contact: Mélanie Charbonneau at mcharbonneau@amq-inc.com.

INTERNATIONAL MINING WEEK – PRELIMINARY AGENDA

THE Nexus of International Mining – Quebec City – June 1-5, 2026 EVENT NAME/LOCATION/DATE MONDAY, JUNE 1 TUESDAY, JUNE 2 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 THURSDAY, JUNE 4 FRIDAY, JUNE 5 The International Trade

and Forfaiting

Association (ITFA)

Centre des congrès de

Québec (QCC) 2:00 pm

Registration

3:00 – 6:00 pm

Presentations & Panels

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Welcome Event THE Mining Investment

Event (“THE Event”)

Centre des congrès de

Québec (QCC)

June 1-4, 2026 7:00 am – 4:00 pm

Golf Tournament

La Tempête

2:00 pm

Pre-Registration

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Welcome and

pre-registration Event 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Presentations, Panels & 1×1 Meetings

6:30 pm – Midnight

THE Sponsors Coreshack & Casino Gala Networking Event 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Presentations, Panels & 1×1 Meetings

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

THE Sponsors Coreshack & Cocktails Networking Event

9:00 pm – Midnight

After Dark Event 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Presentations, Panels & 1×1 Meetings

4:00 am – 6:00 pm

Adieu Cocktails Québec Mining

Association (“QMA”)

Hilton

June 3-4, 2026 6:30 pm – Midnight

THE Sponsors Coreshack & Casino Gala Networking Event (QCC) 11 am

Registration

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Presentations & Sessions

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

AMQ Cocktail Event

9:00 pm – Midnight

After Dark Event (QCC) 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Presentations & Sessions

6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Gala Event & Distinction

Awards Register here for International Mining Week

THE Mining Investment Event—Canada’s Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is also committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

Joanne Jobin

CEO & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media

jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media

jchoi@irinc.ca

