The New Landscape of Talent Flow: Who Will Win the AI Race?

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global talent pool is undergoing a realignment. Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating skill iteration, fueling both the risk of workforce displacement and the creation of new professions and collaborative opportunities. In light of the challenges that local enterprises face during this AI-driven transformation, Beyondsoft, a global provider of consulting, industry solutions and digital-intelligent technology services, shares its perspectives and recommendations.

Whether AI poses a challenge or an opportunity has become a subject of intense global debate.

On September 19, the FutureChina Global Forum (FCGF) was successfully held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre Singapore. As a Gold Sponsor of Business China for the forum, Beyondsoft hosted a closed-door roundtable during the event. The meeting brought together representatives of renowned Chinese and international companies as well as the global academia for a discussion on this topic.

The meeting focused on the innovation and application of AI, especially its role in driving industrial growth and ecosystem development. The participants also engaged in forward-thinking regarding manpower demands, training transformation, and future trends.

During the closed-door roundtable, the participants conducted in-depth discussions on the development of AI technology and its industrial application in Singapore, which produced the following consensus: AI application has already achieved multiple boundary breakthroughs—it has transcended the traditional limitations of single industries and single markets, and expanded into fields such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Furthermore, AI has broken down traditional departmental silos within enterprises, achieving widespread integration across human resources and various business functions.

It is foreseeable that AI will release its values across multiple scenarios in the future. The participants generally agreed that the continuous deepening of cooperation in areas such as sharing AI application experiences and empowering industrial development with AI will open up greater potential for Singapore’s industrial upgrading and the high-quality development of China–Singapore economic and trade relations.

AI Transformation: Singapore’s Opportunities and Challenges

For Singapore, a country that lacks natural resources and relies heavily on human capital, AI represents a significant development opportunity.

Ben Wang, Founder and Chairman of Beyondsoft, echoed the views of the participants and pointed out: “In the trend of AI transformation, Singapore’s advantages lie in its well-established business environment, mature legal system, and geopolitically neutral stance. These factors attract international enterprises and talent, enabling rapid local development of AI.”

However, SMEs often grapple with limitations in perception, talent, and resources, hindering their ability to capitalize on technological dividends and opportunities for leapfrog development. Ben Wang cautioned that a critical challenge today is the shortage of “bilingual” talents.

“These bilingual talents are not those proficient in Chinese and English, but those who understand both the language of industry and the language of AI technology and have the ability to integrate the two seamlessly.”

How Can Enterprises Achieve Talent Transformation?

When looking ahead to the next five years of development in the Asia-Pacific region, Ben Wang emphasized that AI will no longer be confined to specific technical roles but will become a foundational skill required of employees across all industries.

“Forty years ago, we didn’t think everyone needed to know how to use computers, but now computers have become essential in daily work and life. AI will follow the same path, penetrating sectors like finance, healthcare, education, and entertainment.”

The current priority remains continuously advancing AI education and gradually building a comprehensive understanding of AI. Singapore has already made active efforts in this regard, though early practices have often been limited to general discussions, lacking sufficient concrete case studies.

He suggested that the next step should be to progressively foster a rational understanding of AI across society. Through case accumulation and systematic comprehension of its advantages, limitations, and practical application scenarios, enterprises can move beyond panic and seize opportunities.

Against the backdrop of AI rapidly reshaping various industries, how enterprises achieve talent transformation has become critical. Ben Wang emphasized that transformation must be driven from the top down: “Training should not only target frontline employees. Leadership must understand and transform first to ensure the effectiveness of reforms.”

Avoid Excessive Anxiety: The Key Lies in Redefining Values

Ben Wang noted: “Almost everyone is talking about AI now, but the topics that is most likely to attract attention are often about AI replacing human labor, which can easily create unnecessary anxiety.”

He emphasized that AI will not truly “take away jobs” but drive the evolution of the forms of employment. “While some positions may be impacted in the short term, new industries and professions will continue to emerge.” Just as bank tellers have not disappeared with the advent of ATMs or online payment but shifted to roles more focused on customer services, what AI brings is not job deprivation but reallocation of labor and redefinition of values.

Ben Wang Bin said: “The true value of AI lies not in replacing humans but in upgrading human capabilities, shifting from repetitive tasks to strategic thinking and creative decision-making.”

He added that enterprises need not overly worry about being replaced, because customer demands are constantly evolving. Even if AI can efficiently address current pain points, it will also give rise to more complex and personalized market demands. Through technology empowerment, enterprises should continuously move toward higher-value domains .

To help Singaporean enterprises board the AI train, Beyondsoft offers services ranging from preliminary consulting, training, to technical pre-assessment, enabling businesses to establish their digital status and feasible pathways at lower costs and faster speeds.

Beyondsoft operates flexibly and efficiently, leveraging existing industry ecosystem resources to collaborate with innovative teams possessing specialized expertise. This enables tailored solutions for enterprises of different scales and provides IT solutions, professional consulting, and AI innovation support across industries.

As a bridge for global business collaboration, Beyondsoft has over 80 branches, R&D bases, and delivery centers worldwide, with deep roots in key markets such as China, the U.S., Japan, and Singapore, consistently driving cross-regional collaboration and innovation.

