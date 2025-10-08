TTS Group Pte Ltd Wins Dual Awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TTS Group Pte Ltd has been honoured with two awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Regional Edition: Its Managing Director and Board Chairman, Kelvin Foo Yong Kiang, took home the Master Entrepreneur Award while the company was honored with the Inspirational Brand Award for its outstanding contributions to intelligent transport solutions.

Kelvin oversees TTS Group’s offices in Singapore and Vietnam, as well as representative offices in Australia and Myanmar. With over 23 years of experience in the traffic and transport sector, He has earned recognition as an international expert in transport planning, traffic engineering, and mobility solutions. A Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation, he actively engages with universities, mentoring students and sharing industry insights. Kelvin is also a trusted voice in the media, frequently providing expert commentary on traffic and SME leadership across Singapore and Vietnam.

Under Kelvin’s leadership, TTS Group has successfully executed large-scale projects across Asia, including the Sentosa Island Gateway Tunnel, North-South Expressway in Vietnam, the Hai Phong Expressway, and various urban traffic studies in Singapore. In 2014, he spearheaded the company’s expansion into Vietnam, strengthening TTS Group’s regional footprint and fostering international collaboration. With a team of over 70 professionals, Kelvin has guided the company through challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing a Business Continuity Plan that ensured operational stability and employee well-being.

TTS Group Pte Ltd has rapidly emerged as a leading traffic and transport consultancy in the Asia-Pacific, renowned for its innovation, technical expertise, and reliability. The company has delivered landmark projects including Hanoi’s Bus Rapid Transit systems, the Hai Phong Expressway, and the Yangon Elevated Expressway, transforming urban mobility across the region. Guided by its tagline, “Empower Solutions Through Intelligence,” TTS Group combines AI-driven transport technologies, data analytics, and a highly skilled multicultural team to provide sustainable, practical, and future-ready solutions. Its commitment to excellence, regional connectivity, and client-focused innovation has earned the company multiple awards, cementing its status as a trusted partner in shaping smart, efficient, and resilient transport systems throughout Asia.

The dual awards received at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 recognize Kelvin’s visionary leadership along with TTS Group’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable transport development. They highlight the company’s ability to deliver forward-looking solutions that empower communities, enhance mobility, and set a benchmark for intelligent transport consultancy across the Asia-Pacific region.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards