Viribus Expands Its E-Trike Lineup with FC1 and FC2 Folding Electric Tricycles

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Viribus has unveiled its newest line of folding electric tricycles for adults: the FC1 Folding Electric Tricycle and the FC2 Folding Electric Tricycle .

Representing a fresh look and feel for folding adult tricycles , these high-performing tricycles bring new and interesting features and updates that redefine the limits of what a folding three-wheeled electric tricycle can deliver to everyday riders and enthusiasts.

With the release of the FC1 and FC2, Viribus continues to meet the precise needs of both performance-oriented riders seeking thrill and adventure, and city-based utility-oriented commuters seeking the perfect vehicle for everyday life mobility needs.

The Viribus FC1 Folding Electric Tricycle: Built for Power and Stability

The Viribus FC1 is designed for riders who want the stability and safety of a three-wheel bike , but also the power and muscle of a serious vehicle. It is equipped with a 750-watt motor capable of surging to 1,200 watts at peak performance, delivering 80 N•m of torque for steep climbs (up to 15 degrees) and heavy loads.

The 48V 15Ah Samsung battery is UL-2271 certified and capable of covering up to 62 miles on pedal assist or 36 miles on throttle alone, all at a quick charging speed of just five hours.

Its fat 20″ × 2.6″ Kenda tires are puncture-resistant, designed for traction on both pavement and off-road terrain.



An elderly gentleman is using the new Viribus electric tricycle.

Standout Features

The FC1 presents to triker three new, unique features specific to this model:

A triple hydraulic disc braking system, with one disc on the front and one on each rear wheel, for more precise braking and tighter control on challenging terrain.

with one disc on the front and one on each rear wheel, for more precise braking and tighter control on challenging terrain. A rear differential lock to balance torque between both rear wheels, and guarantee a seamless riding experience.

to balance torque between both rear wheels, and guarantee a seamless riding experience. Seatpost suspension: In addition to the traditional front and rear suspension systems, the FC1 has a seatpost suspension for better shock absorption and more comfortable riding on rough terrain and/or over longer distances.

With a 7-speed gear system, a 3.5″ color display with USB charging, and NFC keyless access with four included cards, the FC1 delivers the perfect balance of performance, safety, and accessibility features for daring trikers who demand more from their tricycles.

Early User Experience

The opinions of early users have centered around the higher performance and speed of the FC1 as well as its better gearing and stability over challenging terrain.

“I was honestly blown away by how sturdy and responsive it felt,” says Alex, a long-time customer who participated in a product testing event. ” It handled the hills without breaking a sweat, and the ride was so smooth…I mainly see myself using it for long commutes and for taking on activities I would not normally think to do with a trike….. This is a big step up from any trike I’ve ridden before.“

The Viribus FC2 Folding Electric Tricycle: Folding Flexibility for Urban Life

Complementing the FC1, the Viribus FC2 Folding Electric Tricycle offers a balanced blend of performance and practical features to meet the most practical everyday riding needs of trikers.

With the same 750W motor and 80 N•m torque performance backbone, the FC2 features urban-focused innovations like a 2-step folding system that reduces its size to just 42.3″ × 24.6″ × 30.6″ for easy storage in apartments, offices, or even car trunks. This is the perfect tricycle for riders who relish the daily routine of city life.

What sets the FC2 apart for city use is its thoughtfully engineered flexibility. It is designed to be compact and comes with exclusive features to save riders time, energy, and costs on a daily basis.

The 2-step folding system and compact folded size make it manageable in small apartments, office elevators, shared storage areas, or car trunks. It arrives 95% pre-installed, and assembly typically completes in under 30 minutes.

Special Features

Hydraulic 180 mm disc brakes ensure dependable stopping power in varied weather conditions.

ensure dependable stopping power in varied weather conditions. A differential mechanism balances power to both rear wheels for smoother turning and greater stability.

balances power to both rear wheels for smoother turning and greater stability. A dual rear suspension system to enhance ride comfort over potholes, curbs, or uneven surfaces.

system to enhance ride comfort over potholes, curbs, or uneven surfaces. NFC keyless access (four cards included) allows secure, quick starts for multiple riders.

(four cards included) allows secure, quick starts for multiple riders. The FC2 is equipped with IPX4 water resistance, a parking brake, and a USB-C charging port for mobile devices.

With a payload capacity of 400 lb and reinforced baskets (front 11 lb, rear 110 lb), the FC2 is suited for errands, groceries, or personal cargo. Its top speed of 20 mph keeps it within typical urban e-bike regulations.

Early User Experience

“Just from the design, you can tell it’s a trike designed for busy riders on the go,” says Anne-Lynn, another participant in early testing, ” and you certainly get that feeling when you hop on. It is really compact, and you can see how the new smart features help handle hassle parking, storing, and maintenance….Perfect for busy riders who need to get stuff done quickly.“

Two Solutions, One Mission

By offering both the FC1 and FC2, Viribus is giving riders a choice between power and stability or flexibility and portability for all riders. Both trikes share the brand’s commitment to safety, convenience, and modern mobility with hydraulic braking systems, certified batteries, and thoughtful designs tailored to real-world use.

By releasing both the FC1 and FC2 together, Viribus underscores its vision of making electric tricycles practical for all riders, whether you’re looking for power and performance or safety and everyday usability.

FC1 = Performance + Adventure (younger, active adults )

) FC2 = Stability + Convenience (older adults seeking everyday practicality)

A Word From Viribus

“The FC1 and FC2 reflect two sides of the same goal: to make e-mobility more accessible, practical, and enjoyable. Whether you need raw power and carrying strength, or a folding solution for tight urban spaces, Viribus has built a trike that fits.”

Viribus FC1 and FC2: Both Available Now!

The Viribus FC1 and Viribus FC2 Folding Electric Tricycle are both available now at viribusbikes.com , starting at US $1,999.

Each model comes with free shipping, a 30-day return policy, and a one-year warranty, along with optional professional assembly through Viribus’ Vi-Build service.