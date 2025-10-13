Baseus Unveils EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank: World’s First 20,000mAh, 67W Fast-Charging Power Bank with Integrated 4G Hotspot Connectivity

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baseus, a global leader in consumer electronics, unveils the EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank, the world’s first 20,000mAh, 67W fast-charging power bank with integrated 4G connectivity.



Baseus EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank

World’s First 20,000mAh Power Bank with Built-in 4G Hotspot

The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank redefines on-the-go convenience as the world’s first device to combine a 20,000mAh high-capacity power bank with a 67W fast-charging capability and built-in 4G hotspot connectivity—all in one compact design. Recognized with both a CES Innovation Award 2025 and an IFA Innovation Award 2025, this award-winning product further highlights Baseus’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design. Its detachable lanyard-style USB-C cable eliminates the need for users to carry extra cables during travel. Designed for remote workers, travelers, and multi-taskers, the EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank delivers fast and stable connectivity.

Reliable High-Speed Internet Worldwide

Thanks to uCloudlink’s built-in CloudSIM technology, the EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank instantly connects to premium local networks without the need for a physical SIM card. With support for 13 global frequency bands—including FDD-LTE, TD-LTE, and WCDMA, it ensures seamless connectivity in over 150 countries. Capable of connecting up to 10 devices at once, it offers upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps and download speeds of up to 150 Mbps. Compatible with major carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, the Baseus MiFi comes with an initial data package of 1GB per month for 12 months. Additional packages can be purchased through the Baseus MiFi App, offering both local and global services with options by data volume (GB) or by duration—day, month, or year. This provides reliable coverage and cost-effective connectivity for travelers and everyday users alike.

Fast Charging, Long Battery Life, Trusted Security

The EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank combines high-speed charging with reliable connectivity for extended travel. Featuring USB-C and USB-A fast-charging ports with PD and QC protocol support, it delivers broad compatibility across laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other modern devices, and can charge up to three devices simultaneously.With a maximum output of 67W, it can quickly recharge power-intensive equipment like laptops when needed. In standalone WiFi mode, the device offers up to 114 hours of operation(based on Baseus internal lab data), making it suitable for trips where access to power is limited. A large heat-dissipation structure helps maintain stable performance, while multi-layer security algorithms and a Web Portal protection system safeguard user data and ensure peace of mind when charging and browsing.

Price and Availability:

The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi Power Bank has an MSRP of $129.99 in North America and is currently available at a discounted price of $116.99 on Amazon US.

Customers can enjoy the lowest price of $99.99 by using the promotion code BOZCFCGS.

The product will be available soon in Europe.

About Baseus