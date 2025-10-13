Chinese Actress Tiffany Tang Takes the Golden Panda Best Actress in Television: Holding True with Craft, Shining Bright in Changing Times

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Golden Panda Awards, jointly hosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the People’s Government of Sichuan Province, is a major international film and television cultural award permanently based in Chengdu, Sichuan, held every two years. It comprises three main events — the Golden Panda International Cultural Forum, the Golden Panda Grand Ceremony, and Golden Panda Night — and its mission is to use film and television as a vehicle, with the giant panda as a cultural symbol, to promote cultural exchange, mutual learning among civilizations, and the universal values of humanity. The awards are presented in four categories — film, TV drama, documentary, and animation — plus Special Jury Awards, totaling 27 prizes. Within the TV-drama category are key honors like Best Series, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Leading Actor and Actress, and other major awards.

The 2nd Golden Panda Awards took place from September 12th to 13th, 2025, in Chengdu, Sichuan. International film and television professionals brought home top honors: Brazilian actress Delis Weinberg won Best Actress in the Film category for her role as Teresa in O Último Azul; Danish actress Trine Dyrholm earned Best Supporting Actress in Film for her portrayal of Dagmar in The Girl with the Needle; British director James Strong won Best Director in the TV-drama category for Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, among others.

Chinese actress Tiffany Tang, for her brilliant portrayal of Miss Wang in Blossoms Shanghai, won the Best Actress award in the TV-drama category at the 2nd Golden Panda Awards. In Blossoms Shanghai, Miss Wang is a character rich in both the spirit of the times and personal charisma, holding onto the belief “I am my own dock”, fighting through both career and life against the backdrop of changing times, embodying the individual struggle as well as the core spirit of contemporary women who are independent and resilient. Through her nuanced performance, Tiffany Tang brings out the character’s vibrant life force and unyielding will, giving Miss Wang both a sense of weight rooted in her era and genuine warmth — making her one of the memorable, classic figures in the series. This substantial award, together with her strong acting chops, perfectly validates her professional pursuit of “rewarding audiences with high-quality works.”

At the concurrent Golden Panda International Cultural Forum, Li Xingwen, Vice-Chairman of the China Literary and Art Critics Association; Zhao Youxiu, Executive Producer and Production Head of Heard Island; Guo Jingyu, Chairman and Director of G.H.Y Culture & Media; Feng Wei, President of Greater China & Vice President Asia-Pacific of The Motion Picture Association of America; Bob Underwood, Head of the International Committee of the Writers Guild of America; and actress Tiffany Tang all shared deep insights on emerging trends like the light-weighting of film-and-TV content and shifts in creative modes. Among them, Tiffany Tang drew widespread attention for her sharp perception of industry development and her sincere dedication to the craftsmanship.

When speaking of today’s “light-weight” trend in the industry, Tiffany believes that the rise of short series (miniseries / shorter-format TV dramas) and boutique productions do not form an adversarial relationship with long-form TV or film. Rather, they reflect the industry’s adaptation to changing times and viewer demands. From an actor’s perspective, she views short series as a “reminder and spur” to long dramas—pushing them to sharpen their content, to be more gripping and more astonishing. To her, a flourishing entertainment landscape needs diverse voices and forms; competition fuels progress. Whether long stories or short ones—whether concise or expansive—the essence lies in fitting the story’s form to its content. Such diversity not only offers more creative playgrounds for creators and actors, it allows the industry, through experimentation, to find expressions that are truer to the core of each story.

In the digital era, as creators of content and audiences themselves collaborate more—via user-generated content, remixing, fan creations—Tiffany points out that a work’s life no longer ends at broadcast: “show’s release is just the beginning.” Audiences now re-interpret, clip, remix, and re-create content. That places higher demands on an actor’s performance: it has to withstand not only the scrutiny of the original piece, but also survive dissection, recombination, magnification. Therefore, in her creative process she intentionally leaves room—spaces and codes—for interpretation, allowing the character and the audience to interact more, building a symbiotic relationship.

At the forum she shared her interpretation of this role: the resilience in Miss Wang and her belief that “I am my own dock” are not just the spiritual core of the character, but also a mirror of the spirit of contemporary striving women. “Even when Miss Wang lives in a different era, audiences can still feel from her growth that a woman keeps her tenacity in both smooth sailing and adversity.” According to Tiffany, it is precisely this timeless resonance that makes Miss Wang a moving, classic figure. When asked whether this role might become a label and difficult to surpass in the future, she gave a powerful answer: “Miss Wang will grow, and I, Tiffany Tang, will grow too.” This composure and certainty not only show her clear understanding of character building, but also signal her steadfast attitude toward continuous breakthroughs in her acting journey. Her natural smile and confident presence in front of the camera further let fans feel the unique charm and positive energy radiating from within.

From the lively, vivid Miss Wang in Blossoms Shanghai, to her deep reflections on industry development, and now holding the Golden Panda Award for Best Actress in Television high in her hands—throughout it all, Tiffany Tang has stayed true to her acting roots with craftsmanship. In this time of rapid change in film and TV, she shows by doing that a real actor not only absorbs what the era offers but also guards what is genuine, consistently delivering works that feel warm and weighty. Her perseverance and passion not only help her to keep pushing boundaries in her career, but also win her honors and applause on the global stage. The future, undoubtedly, will see her shine all the brighter.

About Legend Films Limited

Legend Films Limited is founded in 2020, active in the film and entertainment industry, as a Media Consulting Agency Authorized by Tiffany Tang’s Studio.