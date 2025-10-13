SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As AI compute demand continues to surge and data center energy consumption reaches new highs, balancing performance, cost, and sustainability has become a core challenge for cloud providers and enterprises. Compal Electronics (Compal; Ticker: 2324.TW), a pioneer in high-performance AI server platforms, announced that it will present its latest data center technology blueprint at OCP Global Summit 2025, showcasing innovations that span AI strategic collaboration, CXL-based memory solutions, and advanced liquid cooling, underscoring its comprehensive vision for future infrastructure.



Compal Redefines AI-Driven Data Centers with CXL and Liquid Cooling Innovations at the 2025 OCP Global Summit

In recent years, the server market has shifted beyond raw compute performance, placing increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and scalability. Compal continues to deepen its collaboration with NVIDIA, addressing enterprise requirements for high performance, flexibility, and efficiency, helping accelerate AI factory and inference platform deployment, and shortening time-to-market.

“AI has moved beyond proof-of-concept to become a central pillar of enterprise digital transformation. Our collaboration with NVIDIA focuses on integrating compute, networking, and cooling technologies to help customers build scalable and sustainable AI infrastructure. We warmly invite attendees to visit us at OCP25 and experience our latest AI platform demonstration accelerated by NVIDIA,” said Alan Chang, Vice President of the Infrastructure Solutions Business Group at Compal.

The showcase will also feature PCIe-based memory pooling technology built on CXL (Compute Express Link) and RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) architectures, demonstrating next-generation data center innovations in memory expansion, dynamic resource allocation, and low-latency interconnects.

By leveraging advanced interconnect technologies such as PCIe Gen5 (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, Generation 5), NVMe-oF (Non-Volatile Memory Express over Fabrics), and CXL Fabric, the solution enables high-bandwidth data exchange and resource pooling across server nodes. This architecture further integrates memory and storage tiers, driving the realization of the Storage-as-Memory concept, allowing data to be accessed at near main-memory speed while enhancing overall system performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The on-site demonstration will highlight multi-terabyte memory pooling capabilities and cache-coherency technologies, offering attendees a firsthand look at how these innovations enable a more efficient, flexible, and energy-optimized AI data center infrastructure.

To tackle the thermal demands of high-performance GPUs, Compal will unveil two innovative liquid cooling servers at the OCP Global Summit 2025: the OG720-2A-L2 ORv3 7OU 8x AMD Instinct™ GPUs Direct-to-Chip Liquid-Cooled AI Server and the SG223-2A-I 2U 8x GPU Immersion Cooling Server. These demonstrations will highlight how both solutions sustain optimal performance and energy efficiency under maximum load, enabling data centers to achieve a partial Power Usage Effectiveness (pPUE) below 1.1. The systems provide a scalable and efficient framework for next-generation high-density AI and HPC deployments.

OCP Global Summit 2025 will take place in San Jose Convention Center, California, USA. Visitors to Compal’s Booth C35 will gain insight into how AI, CXL, and advanced liquid cooling technologies are shaping the next decade of data centers — and will have the opportunity to engage directly with Compal’s engineering team to discuss optimal solutions for performance, efficiency, and cost.

