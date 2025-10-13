Exploring Shandong Province Through Documentaries: SDRT documentary promotion event at SEGi University in Malaysia

JINAN, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Shandian News:

On September 23, the “Exploring Shandong Province Through Documentaries” promotion event, organized by Shandong Radio and Television Station (SDRT), was held at SEGi University in Malaysia.

Since 2019, the documentary team of SDRT has focused on three key themes—natural geography, cultural history, and social realities of Shandong—creating and releasing over 70 documentary series comprising more than 300 episodes. These works showcase the natural, historical, and cultural beauty of Shandong. Among them, documentaries such as Life at the Yellow River Delta and Mount Tai have been broadcast in Belt and Road Initiative partner countries, BRICS nations, and Arab states, guiding audiences to understand China through its magnificent landscapes and earning widespread appreciation from viewers worldwide. Currently, the second season of Life at the Yellow River Delta has been completed and premiered on the National Geographic Channels International (NGCI) on September 27. The documentary, Master Yijing, produced in collaboration with Malaysia, not only traces the millennium-old connection between the two countries but also promotes mutual learning among civilizations through cultural empathy, injecting new spiritual vitality into people-to-people exchanges between China and Malaysia in the new era.

SDRT remains committed to using documentaries as a medium to showcase the profound heritage and contemporary vibrancy of the Qilu region from multiple perspectives. In natural geography, works like Mount Tai and Life at the Yellow River Delta present a majestic symphony of landscapes from a grand vision. In the realm of history and culture, The Legacy of Three Confucian Sites through Ages and The Wu Liang Shrine delve into decoding the cultural DNA of millennia-old traditions. While for social realism, A New Portrait of Yimeng and Vegetable Town of China vividly portray the everyday life and new vitality pulsating through this land.

These documentary works go beyond chronicling Shandong’s development; they are dedicated to bringing Qilu culture to the global stage. SDRT looks forward to engaging in more in-depth collaborations with partners both in China and abroad, to use the power of imagery to narrate China’s stories and present a truthful, multidimensional, and comprehensive portrait of the new era.