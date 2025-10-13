Committed to providing solutions based on open standards that create business value through consumer experience innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Plume today announced its membership in the prpl Foundation, a leading industry global alliance advancing open-source and open-standard development for next-generation connected devices. As a Gold member, the second highest tier, Plume will collaborate with industry peers to accelerate innovation in cloud-based services and broadband and IoT intelligence for Internet service providers (ISP) and provide exceptional consumer experience.



Plume joins prpl Foundation to Drive Ecosystem Collaboration and Openness

Plume is participating in this week’s Global prpl Summit 2025 in Paris, France, (13-14 October) – the annual gathering of prpl members advancing open standards for the connected home. There, the company will share an early demonstration of their technology now running on the prpl platform – a first step toward delivering its hallmark consumer experience innovations through open standards.

As part of its support of industry standards, Plume is adopting a more open and collaborative approach with its ISP customers and technology partners, meeting them where their technology needs are as they increasingly deploy hardware and services powered by prpl. Plume’s cloud-based platform — with advanced services and APIs for Wi-Fi management, customer care, network intelligence, and security — delivers added intelligence and value to prpl-based deployments.

“Integrating our cloud-based platform with the prpl framework gives us the flexibility to deliver new levels of intelligence across the connected home,” said Plume CTO Chris Griffiths. “It’s an important step toward realizing a more open, software-defined future – one that elevates the consumer experience while enabling our ISP partners to innovate faster.”

“Plume’s membership underscores the continued industry commitment to advancing open standards for the connected home,” said Dr. Leonard Dauphinee, president of prpl Foundation. “We look forward to their participation and contributions to the prpl community as we work together to expand the benefits of openness and interoperability.”

At the NetworkX exhibition in Paris, Plume will also host customer meetings in its private meeting room (Pavilion 7 – Atrium Room 738) and will discuss the future of broadband and IoT experiences, including the responsible adoption of AI, self-healing home networks, and the development of a network intelligence operating system that will define the next era of connectivity and the consumer experience.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and experience. With almost half a billion devices connected to its platform, Plume is a trusted technology partner for more than 400 ISPs around the world, helping them deliver better Wi-Fi experiences and services for subscribers while streamlining their own operations and support systems. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. This approach allows Plume to offer turnkey and modular solutions, giving ISPs ultimate flexibility, while enabling simpler and faster deployments. Plume is leading the way in providing ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive and adapt to the changing needs of subscribers and the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by visiting https://www.plume.com .