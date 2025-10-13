SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acbel, a global leader in advanced power solutions, unveils its Ruby-level power rack system at OCP Global Summit 2025, pushing the boundaries of AI data center power. These innovative CRPS and rack-level power systems, engineered to provide scalable, reliable, and sustainable power, deliver high efficiency, density, and resiliency for hyperscale AI and HPC workloads, powering the future of AI.



Scaling AI Power Beyond Limits – Acbel Showcases Next-Generation Rack Solutions at OCP 2025

Key Highlights

Ruby-level efficiency achieved, enabling hyperscale AI and HPC performance.

Highly scalable architecture from 33kW to 72kW, engineered for accelerating large-scale AI deployments.

Resilient power with redundancy and active current sharing, ensuring uninterrupted AI workloads.

Aligned with leading global AI roadmaps, supporting seamless integration with next-gen servers and cooling systems.

“As AI workloads continue to grow in scale and complexity, hyperscale data centers require power solutions that are not only robust but also highly efficient,” said Charles Ku, Chief Technology Officer of Acbel. “Our latest systems deliver the performance, scalability, and reliability needed to power the next generation of AI innovation.”

Acbel’s latest innovations address the industry support from shelf-based PSUs to fully rack-integrated architectures enabling higher efficiency, simplified system scalability, and improved total cost of ownership. Dedicated to pioneering efficient and scalable power solutions, Acbel’s systems adapt to evolving AI workloads, work harmoniously with renewable energy, and drive sustainable growth for hyperscale data centers worldwide.

OCP Global Summit 2025

Date: Oct 14-16, 2025 (UTC-7)

Location: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California

Booth No.: C32

Visitors are invited to visit Acbel’s booth to experience the latest AI power rack innovations and explore Acbel’s role in powering the future of hyperscale AI data centers.

About Acbel

Acbel develops energy solutions that accelerate sustainable technologies for building a better future. For over four decades, Acbel has been at the forefront of power design innovation. Our solutions energize IT equipment and devices that bring convenience to everyone around the world. Our technology is the backbone of advanced computing systems, electric vehicle charging solutions, and renewable energy applications, fostering progress while promoting sustainability. Headquartered in Taiwan and operating globally, Acbel is dedicated to creating a better, greener future for everyone.

For more information, please visit: https://www.acbel.com.tw