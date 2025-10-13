StarCharge Announces Titan Series Achieves BABA Compliance

— Ohio Manufacturing Facility Supports U.S. Infrastructure Development

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — StarCharge proudly announces that its Titan Series DC fast charging products have successfully passed CSA certification and are now fully compliant with the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA).

This milestone demonstrates not only the company’s strong manufacturing capabilities but also its readiness to actively participate in U.S. federal and state infrastructure projects.

Three years ago, StarCharge made a significant investment to establish a research, development, and manufacturing center in Ohio, underscoring its long-term commitment to the U.S. market. Today, the facility is equipped with core capabilities including complete assembly, metal enclosure and busbar processing, and charging adapter assembly. By combining global resources with local production, StarCharge has built a model of global collaboration and local innovation. All equipment undergoes comprehensive quality inspections before delivery, ensuring the highest standards.



[Figure: Titan DC fast charger with BABA certification marking, CSA-audited and ready for deployment]

The Ohio facility currently operates two production lines with an annual capacity of 800 DC fast chargers. Plans are underway to expand to five lines with a capacity of 1,600 units, as well as to introduce Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to the U.S. market. In parallel, StarCharge’s Aries / Nova 720kW ultra-fast charging platform is advancing through the BABA certification process, further enriching the company’s product portfolio.

The Ohio facility has already created dozens of local jobs, with the workforce expected to grow to around 100 employees in the near future. This expansion represents not only job creation but also deeper integration with the local community.

Looking ahead, StarCharge will continue to advance with innovation, compliance, and responsibility, working closely with government and industry partners to modernize U.S. energy infrastructure and accelerate the path toward a zero-carbon future.