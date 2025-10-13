Visionary Holdings (Nasdaq: GV) Secures Global License for Breakthrough Stem Cell Technology Aimed at Diabetes Remission and Potential Complete Cure in a USD 150 Billion Global Market

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Visionary Holdings Inc. (“GV” or the “Company”), a technology-driven multinational enterprise listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: GV), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionary Holdings (Asia) Limited, has entered into a Global Product and Technology Licensing Agreement with Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine Co., Ltd. (“Yike”). The agreement grants GV the worldwide rights to apply Yike’s breakthrough stem cell technology, which has demonstrated significant potential in advancing treatments for diabetes and with other regenerative medicine innovations.

Under the agreement, GV is authorized to utilize Yike’s proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform and jointly advance the commercialization and clinical application of related products. The collaboration will focus on key areas such as stem cell therapy, anti-aging biological repair, and cellular rejuvenation:

The core stem cell technology system targeting both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes has conducted clinical trials and the results demonstrated the potential to achieve long-term remission and even complete cure, representing a significant global breakthrough in regenerative medicine and metabolic disease treatment; Integrated stem cell-based therapeutic technologies targeting for immune diseases and metabolic disorders; Technologies for cell preparation, storage, quality control, and clinical application of stem cells.

GV will leverage its international commercialization network, clinical collaboration channels, and operational expertise to introduce and expand the application of these technologies across global market.

Under the revenue-sharing arrangement, both parties will share returns based on actual product sales and technology commercialization achievements. Yike will primarily generate revenue from technology licensing and clinical R&D, while GV will benefit from market sales, brand operations, and global business development. Yike will continue to provide scientific leadership and technical support, ensuring the sustained competitiveness and continuous innovation of the joint technology platform.

Xiyong Hou, CEO of Visionary Holdings, commented:

“This global license for Yike’s stem cell technology marks a major milestone in GV’s global health strategy. Diabetes currently affects more than 540 million adults worldwide, with the global treatment market exceeding USD 150 billion in 2024 and continuing to grow steadily. Existing therapies primarily manage blood glucose and delay complications, but do not offer a definitive cure. Preclinical and clinical studies have shown positive results in restoring pancreatic islet function in patients with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, demonstrating the potential to achieve long-term remission and even complete cure across a broad patient population. Yike’s stem cell therapy has demonstrated the potential to restore pancreatic islet function and achieve long-term diabetes remission, offering new hope to millions of patients worldwide.

By combining Yike’s cutting-edge regenerative science with GV’s global commercialization capabilities, we aim to deliver transformative medical solutions to patients worldwide. We are confident that this collaboration will not only generate meaningful health benefits but also contribute significantly to GV’s revenue growth in upcoming fiscal years.”

Looking ahead, GV and Yike plan to further deepen their cooperation in product R&D, clinical validation, and international market expansion, while jointly exploring global certification standards for regenerative medical products. This partnership lays a strong foundation for GV’s continued growth and leadership in the rapidly evolving global medical technology sector.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “target”, “going forward”, “outlook,” “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond GV’s control, which may cause GV’s actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to GV as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in GV’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. GV does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

