Wiwynn Debuts Double-Wide Rack Architecture for Next‑Generation AI at OCP Global Summit 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wiwynn (6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, unveiled its double-wide rack architecture to address the industry shift toward larger, higher‑power AI chips at the OCP Global Summit 2025 (Booth B13, San Jose Convention Center).

The architecture brings together an HVDC power rack and busbar, advanced liquid cooling, and a signal‑integrity‑optimized compute/switch layout to tackle data transmission, power delivery, thermal, and mechanical challenges in high‑density computing—propelling the future of AI and turning ideas into impact.

Key innovations on display

Double-Wide Rack : Doubles the width of traditional rack to accommodate growing chip/module footprints as compute demand rises. The double‑wide compute tray places four large AI accelerators side by side, supporting chips scaling to 9.5‑reticle with 12× HBM and substrates up to 120 × 150 mm. The design preserves on‑board high‑speed interconnects and signal integrity while reducing cable routing and signal loss. It is co‑designed with the switch tray configuration to ensure high‑speed signal quality in scale‑up scenarios. The compute and switch trays use an advanced mechanical design with a reinforced chassis to prevent sagging.

The new architecture is engineered to accommodate next-generation accelerators such as AMD Instinct™ MI400 Series GPUs, enabling rack scale performance for frontier AI training and inference.

To meet surging rack‑level power density, the architecture adopts HVDC power delivery. A HVDC power rack converts AC to ±400/800 VDC and distributes it to IT racks next to it via vertical and horizontal busbars and connectors, significantly reducing distribution losses while boosting energy efficiency and scalability. With ecosystem partners, Wiwynn offers ±400/800 VDC and 50 VDC busbar options and the required power delivery boards (PDBs) to flexibly support data center needs. Liquid‑cooled Busbar : Engineered for high‑current busbars, integrating liquid cooling to control temperature and reliability, improving safety and stability. Supports Wiwynn’s in-house design with flexible inlet/outlet configurations to fit diverse data center liquid‑cooling loops, while also supporting multi‑vendor solutions.

: Engineered for high‑current busbars, integrating liquid cooling to control temperature and reliability, improving safety and stability. Supports Wiwynn’s in-house design with flexible inlet/outlet configurations to fit diverse data center liquid‑cooling loops, while also supporting multi‑vendor solutions. Advanced Liquid Cooling Solutions: Targeting 4 kW class chip thermal capability, the portfolio includes high‑efficiency cold plates, AALC, in‑row CDUs, and liquid‑cooling management. It balances reliability, serviceability, and scalability to deliver efficient, sustainable cooling for AI/HPC workloads.

“AI is rapidly entering an era of higher power and larger package footprints. Meeting fast‑evolving compute‑density demands requires out‑of‑the‑box thinking,” said William Lin, President and CEO at Wiwynn. “Our double‑wide rack breaks traditional limits, delivering rack‑level optimization across compute and signal integrity while uniting HVDC power and liquid‑cooling technologies to build the efficient, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure needed for next‑generation AI. We look forward to partnering with OCP ecosystem partners to bring these designs into practical deployments.

Visit Wiwynn @OCP 2025 (Booth B13, San Jose Convention Center)

