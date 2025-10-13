Wiwynn Showcases Next-Generation AI Infrastructure and Cooling Advances at OCP Global Summit 2025

SAN JOSE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wiwynn (6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, is showcasing its next-generation AI servers, developed in collaboration with Wistron, and advanced direct liquid cooling (DLC) solutions at OCP Global Summit 2025 (Booth B13, San Jose Convention Center).

“At OCP Global Summit, we’re proud to demonstrate our latest accelerated solutions and cooling innovations,” said William Lin, President and CEO at Wiwynn. “Together with industry leaders, we’re advancing the frontiers of AI computing performance and thermal efficiency. These collaborations enable a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge products that address the surging needs of both modern and legacy data centers in the AI era.”

Next-Generation AI Systems

NVIDIA GB300 NVL72: Wiwynn and Wistron are among the first to be offering NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems. This liquid-cooled, rack-level AI system is built on 72 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and features NVIDIA ConnectX-8 800Gb/s SuperNICs , delivering unprecedented AI factory output for reasoning model inference, leading the next wave of accelerated computing.

Wiwynn and Wistron are among the first to be offering systems. This liquid-cooled, rack-level AI system is built on 72 and features , delivering unprecedented AI factory output for reasoning model inference, leading the next wave of accelerated computing. NVIDIA HGX B300: The cutting-edge 10U system is built with eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs. Featuring 2.1TB of HBM3e memory and NVIDIA ConnectX-8 800Gb/s SuperNICs, the NVIDIA HGX B300 system delivers breakthrough performance for demanding AI workloads.

The cutting-edge 10U system is built with eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs. Featuring 2.1TB of HBM3e memory and NVIDIA ConnectX-8 800Gb/s SuperNICs, the system delivers breakthrough performance for demanding AI workloads. AMD Instinct™ MI350 Series GPUs and platforms: Powered by AMD Instinct™ MI350 series (AMD CDNA™ 4) and built on a platform featuring EPYC™ CPUs and an AMD Pollara 400 AI Network Interface Card, the system delivers up to 35x improvement in inference performance compared to its prior generation.

Powered by AMD Instinct™ MI350 series (AMD CDNA™ 4) and built on a platform featuring EPYC™ CPUs and an AMD Pollara 400 AI Network Interface Card, the system delivers up to 35x improvement in inference performance compared to its prior generation. Double-Wide Rack Architecture: Doubles traditional rack width to support larger, higher‑power AI chips, integrating HVDC power, advanced liquid cooling, and signal‑integrity‑optimized layouts to address data, power and thermal challenges in high‑density computing. The new architecture is engineered to accommodate next-generation accelerators such as AMD Instinct™ MI400 Series GPUs, enabling rack scale performance for frontier AI training and inference. (More Details about the Architecture)

Advanced cooling innovations

Double-side Cold Plate : Designed for future high‑power ICs, Wiwynn’s double‑sided cold plate supports up to 4 kW thermal capability for the primary AI-accelerator and essential vertical power‑delivery ICs concurrently. Leveraging Wiwynn’s proprietary microchannel designs and electrochemical 3D-printing technology, it is expected to provide up to a 40% improvement in thermal performance.

: Designed for future high‑power ICs, Wiwynn’s double‑sided cold plate supports up to 4 kW thermal capability for the primary AI-accelerator and essential vertical power‑delivery ICs concurrently. Leveraging Wiwynn’s proprietary microchannel designs and electrochemical 3D-printing technology, it is expected to provide up to a 40% improvement in thermal performance. Two-phase Cold Plate : Designed for two-phase liquid cooling systems using dielectric, eco-friendly refrigerants, Wiwynn’s patented 3D‑printed wicking‑fin cold plate design harnesses phase change to boost heat transfer and reduce leakage‑related downtime—delivering a high‑efficiency, high‑reliability solution for large‑scale liquid‑cooled AI/HPC.

: Designed for two-phase liquid cooling systems using dielectric, eco-friendly refrigerants, Wiwynn’s patented 3D‑printed wicking‑fin cold plate design harnesses phase change to boost heat transfer and reduce leakage‑related downtime—delivering a high‑efficiency, high‑reliability solution for large‑scale liquid‑cooled AI/HPC. 300 kW AALC Sidecar : Developed with Shinwa Controls Co.,Ltd., the double-rack-width solution, further boosts AALC (Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling) capability with high reliability and serviceability, enabling liquid-cooled AI racks in air-cooled data centers without infrastructure changes.

: Developed with Controls Co.,Ltd., the double-rack-width solution, further boosts AALC (Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling) capability with high reliability and serviceability, enabling liquid-cooled AI racks in air-cooled data centers without infrastructure changes. Future Technologies Symposium preview: Wiwynn and Fabric8Labs will present “Next-generation cold plate with electrochemical 3D-printed microchannels for Ultra-high heat fluxes beyond 350W/cm²” , detailing how advanced thermal technologies and IC package co‑design significantly enhance the cold plate thermal capability for liquid cooling system.

Cutting-edge Networking Solutions

NVIDIA Spectrum -X : The companies are showcasing NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet for AI networking, building upon NVIDIA Spectrum-4 MAC technology. This platform integrates SONiC and NVIDIA Cumulus to deliver advanced Ethernet connectivity for multi-tenant, hyperscale AI clouds, enabling flexible datacenter deployment scenarios.

The companies are showcasing NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet for AI networking, building upon NVIDIA Spectrum-4 MAC technology. This platform integrates SONiC and NVIDIA Cumulus to deliver advanced Ethernet connectivity for multi-tenant, hyperscale AI clouds, enabling flexible datacenter deployment scenarios. Broadcom Tomahawk 6: The revolutionary 102T datacenter switch adopted the latest Broadcom Ethernet Switch, supporting 1.6Tbps x 64 ports in a 4RU air-cooled system designated for modern datacenter.

Visit Wiwynn @OCP 2025 (Booth B13, San Jose Convention Center ) , join our engineering workshop sessions and download our latest whitepapers to explore the latest innovations shaping the future of AI infrastructure and data center technologies.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We are committed to the vision of “unleash the power of digitalization; ignite the innovation of sustainability”. The company aggressively invests in next-generation technologies to provide the best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), workload, and energy-optimized IT solutions from cloud to edge.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website, Facebook, and Linkedin.