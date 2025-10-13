Xborg Robotics Unveils Next-Generation Whole-Body Collaborative Industrial Solutions at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition)

Pioneering embodied intelligent robotics for high-risk, high-load industrial applications

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) officially opens, Asia-Pacific’s largest electronics exhibition is set to welcome over 60,000 in-person buyers from 136 countries and regions, all seeking the latest breakthroughs in electronic technology. Xborg Robotics — a recognized leader in embodied intelligent robotics for high-risk, high-load environments — will make its debut at this international stage, unveiling its next-generation whole-body collaborative solutions for industrial applications and reaffirming its position as a driving force shaping the future of the industry.



Xborg Robotics’ poster at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair

From October 13 to 16, visitors can explore Xborg Robotics’ immersive exhibition at Booths GH-E05 and E07 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The company will bring its vision of “Industrial Intelligent Automation” to life through dynamic demonstrations of the Cyborg-H01 performing heavy-load tasks, static showcases of the Cyborg-R01, and a comprehensive display of its complete technological portfolio — from core components to full-system solutions — complemented by real-world application scenarios.

All demonstrations are seamlessly powered by Xborg’s proprietary “Hi Brain” intelligent system and OMCI (OmniContact Intelligence) whole-body coordination system, offering visitors a glimpse into a future where robotics achieve full-body collaboration in high-risk and specialized operations.

“Humanoid robots represent a pivotal direction for industrial transformation and the emergence of new productive forces — following in the footsteps of computers and new energy vehicles,” said Dr. Dong, CEO of Xborg Robotics, ahead of the exhibition. “Xborg’s unique strength lies in our consistent focus on high-risk, high-load industrial applications, where we are dedicated to delivering highly adaptive, full-body collaborative operation solutions.”

The OMCI Whole-Body Collaborative Operating System sets a new paradigm for high-load humanoid robotics. By integrating multi-point load-bearing mechanisms across the arms, shoulders, chest, and back — together with aerospace-grade aluminum-magnesium alloys and topologically optimized lightweight frames — it significantly enhances load capacity while preserving structural rigidity.



Xborg’s proprietary OMCI whole-body coordination system schematic

The Cyborg-H01, built upon over a decade of expertise in bionic technology, incorporates an innovative tendon-rope drive system and a dynamic energy-efficient bionic model. Operating at only 60mA of static current, it emulates the coordinated movement and energy transfer of biological joints, achieving an optimal balance between reliability and flexibility in dexterous robotic operations.

At this year’s HKEF exhibition, Xborg Robotics centers its showcase around “Fully Coordinated Operations in High-Risk Scenarios.” Through a series of industrial application case studies, the company systematically demonstrates the integrity and practicality of its technological architecture.

Driven by the “Brain” intelligent hub for multimodal decision-making, empowered by the OMCI system for heavy-load operations, and enabled by the bionic dexterous hand for precision manipulation, these elements collectively form a highly adaptive, deployable intelligent robotic system — offering a transformative technological pathway for industrial automation and specialized operations.