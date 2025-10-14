ANDPAD Launches English Web Version for Global Users

Time zone settings for regional standard times now available



TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2025 – ANDPAD Inc. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Takeo Inada; “ANDPAD”), which operates the eponymous cloud-based construction project management service bearing its name, will launch the English-language version of the web browser for its “ANDPAD” service.

Additionally, the setting of time zones to display standard times for each region will now become possible.

ANDPAD is actively pursuing multilingual support for various functions of its service against the backdrop of growth in the use of the service globally and an increasing number of users who are foreign language speakers. In February and June 2025, the company launched the English-language and Vietnamese-language versions of its app, respectively. With this third part of efforts to further accommodate a global market, ANDPAD has outfitted the web browser for the service bearing its name with English language support and time zone settings.

Additionally, the new time zone settings allow information to be displayed according to each user’s local region. This enables teams to prepare work schedules, upload photos, communicate via chat, and handle reports in their local time, promoting more accurate and smoother communication for projects spanning different locations.

Going forward, ANDPAD will continue to drive digital transformation in the construction industry as it expands its services to markets beyond Japan.

■About Usage

Existing ANDPAD users can use the English-language version and time zone settings at no additional cost.

Supported Features: Construction management,Chat, and ANDPAD Blueprint

Please contact us at the following for use this service.

https://andpad.jp/help/inquiry

About the ANDPAD Service

The cloud-based construction project management service with the top share of the market in Japan*, ANDPAD makes the central management of everything from enhancing onsite efficiency to improving management possible. Since provision of the service started in 2016, through associated development efforts that emphasize intuitiveness and ease of use and thorough support for implementation and utilization, the service has reached over 233,000 corporate users and 684,000 individual users.

ANDPAD was selected as a “2024 Recommended Technology” under the NETIS (New Technology Information System) by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Details (Japanese language only): https://andpad.jp/

*”Trends and Vendor Share in the Construction Business Management Cloud Service Market” (December 2024 MIC IT Report)” (According to research by the Deloitte Tohmatsu MIC Economic Research Institute)

■Company Overview

Name : ANDPAD Inc.

Location : Sumitomo Fudosan Akihabara Ekimae Bldg. 8th Floor, 300 Kanda-Neribei-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative : Takeo Inada, CEO

Business Activities : Development, sales and operation of “ANDPAD” cloud-based construction project management service

Company Website (Japanese language only)： https://andpad.co.jp/