Appian Announces 2025 APJ Partner Award Winners

Recognising Roboyo, WNS, Deloitte, Accenture, and Via Appia for delivering process excellence

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) has today announced the recipients of its 2025 Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Awards, recognising excellence across five different categories. The awards honour high-performing partners who have driven significant growth in customer engagements and delivered transformational value through the Appian Platform. This year’s recipients have built world-class solutions and services spanning multiple industries, reinforcing another successful year for Appian’s partner ecosystem in the region.

“We’re proud to recognise our partners and the vital role they play in driving business transformation throughout APJ,” said Steve Gillett, Regional Vice President, APJ Alliances at Appian. “These Partner Awards showcase the remarkable impact our partners deliver for organisations across the region through their own deep expertise and commitment. Each of these partners has demonstrated exceptional dedication in providing outstanding value to the customers we serve together.”

The APJ Partner Awards program honours strategic partners who demonstrate leadership in enabling transformation with Appian. The winners have expanded Appian’s market presence while establishing new standards for delivering impactful solutions.

This year’s winners were announced at Appian’s Partner Celebration Event in Sydney.

Delivery Award Winner: Roboyo

Roboyo has demonstrated outstanding achievement in delivering Appian projects with quality, speed, and measurable customer impact. The firm has delivered digital transformation across government, insurance, and higher education sectors in Australia, modernising critical processes including incident management, compliance, invoice automation, case collaboration, HR, finance, and student services. Roboyo has introduced first-of-its-kind innovations such as generative AI automation, cross-agency collaboration portals, and WCAG-compliant student platforms. These initiatives have resulted in reduced manual effort, improved compliance, faster turnaround times, and stronger transparency.

Innovation Award Winner: WNS

WNS has distinguished itself as an innovation leader through the development of Life Support Outage Management (LSOM) with PowerAlert, a unique solution addressing critical challenges faced by energy and utilities providers. These organisations often face compliance risks and operational inefficiencies due to manual outage management processes, creating safety concerns for vulnerable customers. WNS developed an integrated solution featuring real-time dashboards, automated outage notifications, accurate asset-to-customer mapping, and enforced compliance protocols. The solution achieved full compliance with outage notification requirements, eliminated regulatory breaches, and reduced manual workload significantly while improving operational productivity. Most importantly, it enhanced safety and service delivery for critical customer groups.

Growth Award Winner: Deloitte

Deloitte has shown exceptional commitment to accelerating Appian’s growth through a multi-year investment in its alliance with Appian. Building momentum with a strong pipeline and expanded delivery capability through practitioner enablement, Deloitte has secured early new customer wins with expansion opportunities already underway. With dedicated alliance leadership within Deloitte’s Engineering division, the practice has achieved rapid expansion with broad enablement across practitioners. Deloitte’s strategic focus on Public Sector and Financial Services, supported by executive sponsorship and proof-of-concept initiatives, has driven strong momentum across industries and geographies throughout Australia.

Transformation Award Winner: Accenture

Accenture has been an exceptional leader in driving transformational change through large-scale enterprise transformation with the Appian Platform. The firm is supporting post-merger integration and digital transformation for a large superannuation provider, unifying legacy systems and streamlining processes across the organisation. Accenture’s approach consolidates technology platforms and simplifies operations for efficiency and reduced complexity while enhancing member experience through digital channels, personalised interactions, and data-driven insights. The initiative has delivered measurable customer value including improved member satisfaction, simplified operations, and cost efficiencies. Using a phased approach with initial focus on integration followed by digital and operational enhancements, the transformation continues to expand to support future mergers and enterprise-wide change.

Channel Partner of the Year Award Winner: Via Appia

Via Appia has shown its dedication to expanding Appian’s presence across the APJ region through significant investment across multiple categories, including innovation, Appian Practice development, and delivery. The firm has expanded its presence in the Philippines with new customer wins in banking and government, delivering digital check deposit solutions for a leading bank and mission-critical automation for national institutions. By leveraging the Appian Platform, Via Appia has improved transparency, compliance, and customer experience for clients. As a longstanding regional practice with deep expertise and proven delivery success, Via Appia has demonstrated measurable customer value, from faster transactions to streamlined business processes.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn , X (Twitter)

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/appian_caption_2700px_logo.jpg