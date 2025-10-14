Asia’s First Climate Philanthropy Advisory Launches to Accelerate Regional Giving

Founded and led from Asia , the new platform is established to help close the region’s USD 815 billion annual climate finance gap.

, the new platform is established to help close the region’s annual climate finance gap. As a mission-driven, non-profit initiative, the Advisory will channel all its resources toward deepening regional insight, expanding partnerships, and increasing Asia’s capacity for strategic climate giving.

capacity for strategic climate giving. The Advisory will mobilise millions in catalytic philanthropic capital and unlock larger flows of public and private finance into Asia’s climate solutions.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Climate Philanthropy Advisory – the first regional platform dedicated to climate giving, founded and led from Asia – was launched at a reception officiated by Guest-of-Honour Mr Ravi Menon, Ambassador for Climate Action, Singapore. The occasion highlighted the leadership role Asia must play in closing the climate finance gap and accelerating solutions.

As a mission-driven, non-profit initiative, the Advisory will channel all its resources toward deepening regional insight, expanding partnerships, and strengthening Asia’s capacity for strategic climate giving. By addressing barriers such as complexity, gaps in collaboration, and a lack of tailored knowledge, it will help make climate philanthropy in the region more effective and impactful. In doing so, the Advisory will mobilise millions in catalytic philanthropic capital from Asia and unlock far larger flows of public and private finance into regional climate solutions.

“Asia is critical to the world’s climate future but faces a large gap in climate finance. Innovative partnerships and trusted networks involving philanthropic capital as a complement to public and private finance will be key to closing this gap. Singapore remains committed to support Asia’s transition, and I am heartened that new collaborative initiatives are taking root here to help channel philanthropic resources towards impactful climate solutions in Asia,” said Ambassador Ravi Menon.

If we are to avert catastrophic climate impacts in Asia, the region must unlock new forms of capital – including philanthropy – to supplement public and private finance.

Asia is at the heart of the global climate challenge. The region faces an USD 815 billion annual finance gap, with decisions in the next decade set to determine global outcomes. Yet while Asia drives nearly two-thirds of global wealth creation, its philanthropists contribute only 12% of global climate philanthropy. With over 80% of ultra-high-net-worth giving already staying within the region, there is significant potential for catalytic, risk-tolerant capital to accelerate Asia’s transition.

“Our mission is to make climate giving in Asia simpler, more strategic, and more impactful,” said Laura Lee, the Advisory’s newly appointed CEO. “By pairing trusted knowledge with regional context and networks, we aim to empower Asian philanthropists to act decisively and shape a sustainable future for the region.”

The initiative is backed by Tara Climate Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Asia Philanthropy Circle, Growald Climate Fund, High Tide Foundation, Sequoia Climate Foundation, among other philanthropies. It builds on nearly two years of scoping and consultations with philanthropists, intermediaries, non-profit organisations and networks across Asia.

“Asia’s climate future is the world’s climate future,” said Jamie Choi, CEO of Tara Climate Foundation. “This Advisory is a bold, Asia-first step to close the gap – a trusted platform that equips philanthropists from across Asia with the confidence and connections to fund solutions rooted in the region’s realities.”

Sonia Medina, Executive Director for Climate at CIFF, added: “Philanthropy can play a unique role in tackling the climate crisis – by seeding innovation and supporting systemic change. With Asia’s centrality to global outcomes, this Advisory provides the trusted guidance and networks philanthropists need to step forward with confidence.”

“Addressing the climate challenge will require a collective effort, especially in Asia where we have the opportunity to step up more,” said Laurence Lien, Chairman of Asia Philanthropy Circle. “This Advisory reflects the spirit of collaboration that is essential to unlock the giving potential in Asia, and to help Asian philanthropists to give more, give now and give well.”

About the Asia Climate Philanthropy Advisory (ACPA)

The Asia Climate Philanthropy Advisory (ACPA) is the first regional platform for climate giving, founded and led from Asia. ACPA provides philanthropies in the region with trusted guidance, regional insight, and partnerships to help mobilise catalytic capital for the region’s climate transition. As a mission-driven, non-profit initiative, it works to strengthen Asia’s capacity for strategic climate giving and unlock greater flows of public and private finance toward climate solutions.