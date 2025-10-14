Humansa Unveils Future Health Program : AI-Empowered Longevity Solution for Proactive Wellness

Debuts at UTS Hong Kong 2025 as the First Public Showcase



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2025 – In an era where burnout, immune dysfunction, and declining vitality often go unnoticed until it’s too late, Humansa is taking a bold step forward in redefining health and longevity. Today, Humansa proudly announces the launch of Future Health Program , an innovative, AI-empowered health assessment program designed to provide fast, non-invasive, and personalized insights into an individual’s well-being. The official debut of Future Health Programwill take place at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) Hong Kong 2025, where Humansa serves as the Presenting Sponsor, highlighting the perfect synergy between high-performance sports and proactive health management.

From left to right: Don So, Coleman Wong, Patrick Mouratoglou, Dr. Candy Chan are at Humansa’s VIP Box before the UTS Hong Kong 2025

Future Health Program : A Smart, Scalable Approach to Longevity

Future Health Program delivers a ground-breaking Holistic Longevity Index (H+ Score) that evaluates key pillars of health, including body composition, posture, immune and metabolic function, strength, vitality and skin health. Powered by Humansa’s proprietary trained AI algorithms and advanced digital scanning technology, this program captures both internal and external health markers without needles or invasive procedures. In just one session, users receive their H+ Score along with actionable, AI-generated recommendations tailored to their unique health profile.

“Future Health is our answer to the growing demand for intelligent, actionable health insights—not after the fact, but well before disease sets in,” said Don So, CEO of Humansa. ” We believe the future of health and longevity should not be exclusive to a select few but made possible through the integration of technology and data, enabling everyone to achieve higher-quality lives.”

The service aligns with the preventive, data-driven approach advocated by leading longevity experts like Dr. Peter Attia, emphasizing early interventions across multiple domains to extend healthspan—not just lifespan.

Showcasing Innovation at UTS Hong Kong 2025

As the Presenting Sponsor of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) in Hong Kong, Humansa introduced Future Health Program to a high-performance audience of athletes, sports enthusiasts, and wellness advocates. During the event, Humansa CEO Don So joined a compelling panel discussion with and Colman Wong, Hong Kong tennis star and Humansa Ambassador; Patrick Mouratoglou, legendary coach and founder of UTS; and Dr. Candy Chan, the Lead Physician in Health & Longevity to explore the topic “From Science to Sports: Mastering Stress for Peak Performance.”

The discussion highlighted the intersection of science, AI, and sports in proactively managing stress, improving performance, and enhancing overall well-being. This platform not only underscored the importance of precision health but also showcased Humansa’s leadership in integrating cutting-edge AI technology into the longevity ecosystem.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Wellness Accessibility

Following its debut at UTS Hong Kong, Humansa plans to integrate Future Health Program across its network, including hotels and communities. With the ability to track progress over time, users will gain deeper insights into their health and aging trajectory, transitioning seamlessly to more advanced diagnostics or interventions as needed.

“Future Health Program Program is just the beginning,” added Don So. “It’s a gateway to a comprehensive longevity ecosystem, empowering individuals to take control of their health while fostering prevention, early detection, and optimization. This is the future of health, and it’s here now.”

Hashtag: #Humansa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Humansa

Humansa is Asia’s leading longevity center dedicated to empowering individuals to extend their healthspan and live life to the fullest. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Humansa operates over 40 centers and partners with a trusted network across the world. By integrating cutting-edge science with personalized care, Humansa is redefining the future of health and longevity.

To learn more, visit: www.humansahealth.com