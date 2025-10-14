Kuailu Cloud Launches Low-Code AI Office Platform to Boost SME Productivity and ERP Efficiency

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuailu Tech has officially launched its AI-powered, low-code office platform, designed to help SMEs and enterprises streamline workflows, integrate ERP systems, and reduce repetitive administrative tasks.

Businesses today often operate across multiple systems, resulting in fragmented data, delayed approvals, and errors in financial reporting. Kuailu Cloud addresses these challenges by enabling AI “employees” to automate routine tasks, allowing human teams to focus on strategic and high-value work.

“Our platform allows organizations to quickly integrate intelligent workflows with ERP systems without relying heavily on IT resources,” said the CTO of Kuailu Tech. “SMEs can deploy custom systems in hours instead of months, improving efficiency, reducing errors, and creating a seamless AI-driven office environment.”

Key Features and Benefits

AI Approval Officer: Approves complex workflows using simple natural-language commands and provides early alerts for budget overruns, contract anomalies, or operational risks. This ensures faster ERP workflow management and minimizes human error.

AI Data Advisor: Delivers real-time analytics, visual dashboards, and early warnings for overdue receivables, inventory issues, or operational bottlenecks. SMEs can make informed decisions with AI-powered ERP insights.

OCR and Smart Reminders: Automates resume and invoice processing, reducing manual input. Contracts, procurement requests, and employee milestones are tracked automatically, enabling HR and finance teams to work more efficiently.

Low-Code System Builder: Drag-and-drop interface allows users to design ERP and workflow systems in just a few hours. Businesses can customize procurement, inventory, sales, and approval workflows without coding expertise.

Industry Templates: Over 30 ready-made templates for e-commerce, manufacturing, and healthcare, enabling companies to rapidly deploy ERP-integrated systems. Templates reduce errors, accelerate financial reporting, and optimize operational workflows.

Proven Impact

Businesses deploying Kuailu Cloud’s AI office platform have reported improvements in workflow efficiency, accuracy, and ERP operations. Industry users, including e-commerce, manufacturing, and healthcare companies, have noted faster order processing, improved inventory management, and streamlined HR and financial operations.

The platform allows HR teams to manage multiple employees per user and accelerates financial reporting, turning processes that previously took several days into tasks completed within hours. Kuailu Cloud is available for evaluation through a 30-day free trial, allowing enterprises to experience the platform’s benefits firsthand.

Industry Applications

E-Commerce: Synchronizes online orders, inventory, and procurement, reducing data errors and improving delivery efficiency.

Manufacturing: Supports production scheduling, BOM cost calculation, and supply chain monitoring, enhancing ERP data accuracy and workflow automation.

Healthcare: Tracks equipment maintenance schedules, regulatory compliance, and procurement workflows, ensuring operational safety and resource optimization.

By addressing the pain points of SMEs and enterprise clients, Kuailu Cloud facilitates low-code ERP integration, workflow automation, and AI-powered decision-making, helping organizations scale efficiently.

About Kuailu Tech

Kuailu Tech is a global artificial intelligence enterprise dedicated to driving the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprise office operations. Based on its self-developed large model technology, the company has created a new generation of AI office intelligent entities, covering a full-scenario intelligent office ecosystem including AI intelligent office, AI intelligent collaboration, and AI intelligent meetings.

The platform empowers SMEs and enterprises with AI-driven workflow automation, low-code system customization, and seamless ERP integration, enabling smarter, faster, and more efficient decision-making across departments.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing Department, Kuailu Tech

Email: huangdr@egretsoft.com

Official Website:

www.kuailutech.com