‘NBA Cares x Sands Cares Community Impact Week’ a Success

Five days of community engagement unites over 2,200 volunteers and community members

NBA stars join forces to spread compassion through basketball

MACAO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The final showdown of The NBA China Games 2025 took the court Sunday at The Venetian Arena. Alongside the games, the “NBA Cares x Sands Cares Community Impact Week” wrapped up a fun and meaningful week of community outreach events. Running Oct. 8-12, the five-day initiative built on the excitement of the major international sports event to bring together diverse local communities in Macao. More than 2,200 volunteers and community members participated, including the Sands Cares Ambassadors.



Students get ready to go for the jump ball during Wednesday’s youth basketball exchange at Lou Hau High School, the first event of the “NBA Cares x Sands Cares Community Impact Week.”

Jointly organised by NBA Cares and Sands Cares, the community impact week fostered compassion and interaction through a series of inclusive and engaging activities. These included a basketball exchange at a local school, distributing boxed lunches in the community, a community basketball carnival, and the “Her Time to Play” clinic. NBA Legends such as Mitch Richmond, Tim Hardaway, Yao Ming, Shawn Marion, and Deron Williams, alongside current players from the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, used basketball as a bridge to extend NBA Cares’ community spirit to Macao, creating a positive impact across the city.

Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., said: “As far back as the opening of Sands Macao in 2004, our company has placed service to the Macao community among our top priorities. Over the course of two decades now, our dedicated team member volunteers have given their time and energy to make a meaningful difference in this community.

“NBA Cares and Sands Cares have been outstanding partners for this five-day community impact initiative during The NBA China Games 2025. We are excited to see the positive effect in the community, especially on local youth, children, and those in need. We appreciate all who participated and gave their support.”

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with NBA Cares to bring the community impact week to life. Not only did we invite NBA Legends and players to engage directly with the Macao community, sharing skills with local students and with rural coaches and students from Guizhou and Inner Mongolia, but we also distributed boxed lunches to the underprivileged and connected closely with members of social service organisations. These activities and more fully demonstrated the powerful impact that sports-driven philanthropy can have on our community.

“We extend heartfelt thanks to NBA Cares for their strong support, the passionate participation of NBA Legends and players, the enthusiastic cooperation of local service organisations and schools, and the wholehearted involvement of students and teachers from Macao and those who travelled from the Chinese Mainland. We also express deep gratitude to our Sands Cares Ambassadors and other volunteers for their selfless contributions. The collective efforts of all who were involved made this week more impactful and meaningful. Looking ahead, Sands China will continue to make use of its resources to give back to the Macao community, taking concrete actions to care for society and help more people feel the warmth of community support.”

Events of the “NBA Cares x Sands Cares Community Impact Week”

The community impact week kicked off Oct. 8 with a youth basketball exchange, where NBA Legend Mitch Richmond and NBA coaches provided basketball training and mentorship to 200 students from Lou Hau High School, together with 12 coaches and students from NBA Cares’ “Her Time to Play” initiative who travelled to Macao from rural Guizhou and Inner Mongolia. Richmond and Dr. Wong donated basketballs and training equipment to the school on behalf of NBA and Sands China, supporting the continued development of its basketball programme. The event concluded with an exciting five-on-five skills challenge.

An official tip-off event on Oct. 9 at The Venetian Arena was attended by Adam Silver, NBA commissioner; Yao Ming, Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer and chairman of the Yao Foundation; Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp.; Dr. Wong; Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd.; and Dave Sun, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd. and managing director of Venetian Macau Limited. Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets players led a basketball clinic for over 60 participants, including students from Lou Hau High School, Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau), and Yuet Wah College Macau, and the “Her Time to Play” coaches and students. Together with Sands Cares Ambassadors, they packed goodie bags and health kits to distribute in the local community.

The third event – a boxed lunch distribution initiative – on Oct. 10 featured NBA Legend Tim Hardaway, Grant Chum, the “Her Time to Play” coaches, volunteers from the Yao Foundation, and Sands Cares Ambassadors. They visited the Fuhong Society of Macau’s Pou Choi Centre, where they distributed boxed lunches and health kits to 200 local residents in need – sending warmth and compassion to the community.

The community basketball carnival took place Oct. 11 in the NBA House at The Venetian® Macao, welcoming 120 family members of local social service organisations to enjoy interactive sports-themed games and exciting performances. NBA Legend Shawn Marion shared some basketball fun with participants and Sands Global Ambassador David Beckham came to support the event. Other attending guests included: Patrick Dumont; Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs of Las Vegas Sands Corp.; Zachary Hudson, executive vice president and global general counsel of Las Vegas Sands Corp.; Dr. Wong; and Dave Sun.

The finale event on Oct. 12 was the “Her Time to Play” basketball clinic at the NBA House, featuring NBA Legend Deron Williams and current WNBA player Myisha Hines-Allen. They shared their training tips and experience with girls’ basketball team members from Pui Ching Middle School Macau and Keng Peng School, and with the “Her Time to Play” students and coaches, encouraging them to pursue their dreams. The event culminated in an exciting five-on-five friendly skills challenge, marking a perfect conclusion to the community impact week.

Joining the aforementioned guests, other guests throughout community impact week included: Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the NBA; Kathy Behrens, president of social responsibility and player programs for the NBA; Andre Iguodala, NBA Legend and executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA); Micheal Ma, CEO of NBA Asia Pacific; and Wayne Chang, managing director of NBA Asia.

More than 300 volunteers, including Sands Cares Ambassadors, served the attendees of community impact week. In recognition of their selfless dedication, Sands China will present each volunteer with a certificate of appreciation.

Sands China established the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme in 2009, providing an organised platform for team members to continue serving the community. During the programme’s 15th anniversary last year, Sands China called on all sectors of society to answer the call to “#BeMyVolunteer” and join the company’s effort to encourage more people to volunteer with Macao’s social service organisations.

Sands China carries out its community initiatives, like the impact week and the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme, under the Sands Cares global corporate citizenship programme. With Sands China being an important stakeholder in the local community, the Sands Cares is an influential tool to carry out the company’s unwavering commitment to contribute to society, serving as an important connection between Sands China and local residents.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company’s integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner Macao®. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company’s portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company’s Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

About Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company’s philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

About NBA Social Impact & Inclusion and NBA Cares

NBA Social Impact & Inclusion drives change on issues facing fans and communities by advancing needed resources and proven partners while creating data-driven strategies and programming to impact the NBA ecosystem and empower colleagues to bring their best self to work to drive global success. NBA Cares works with NBA players and teams to highlight important issues through the NBA’s digital, social and broadcast channels, live events and partnerships.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: mabel.wu@sands.com.mo

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: jesse.chiang@sands.com.mo