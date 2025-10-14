PRC-Saltillo Expands Global Reach with Launch of Singapore Subsidiary

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PRC-Saltillo, a leading provider of AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) devices and support services, is proud to announce the official launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, PRC Saltillo Singapore Pte. Ltd. As PRC-Saltillo enters its 60th year of operation, this expansion marks a new chapter in its mission to empower voices worldwide.

Founded in 1966, PRC-Saltillo has been a pioneering force in the industry and one of the few AAC companies led by speech-language pathologists, ensuring clinical relevance and user-centered design.

To celebrate this exciting development, PRC Saltillo Singapore will host an open house on October 16, 2025, very accessible within the Redhill district. The event will showcase PRC Saltillo Singapore’s commitment to empowering individuals with communication challenges through innovative technology, training, and localised support.

As PRC-Satillo’s first subsidiary in Asia, PRC Saltillo Singapore represents a new chapter in AAC accessibility. The office will serve as a training center, demo space, and meeting hub, designed to meet the unique needs of AAC communicators and their communities. The local team includes Jocelyn Tan, Senior AAC Consultant, and Desiree Zhou, Singaporean Director.

“We are proud to bring our legacy of innovation and clinical excellence to Singapore. We are committed to partnering with local AAC communicators, professionals, and caregivers to ensure that every voice is heard clearly confidently, and in meaningful ways,” commented Sarah Wilds, CEO of PRC-Saltillo.

PRC Saltillo Singapore is an all-in-one provider of AAC solutions locally and across the broader ASEAN region. The launch event will serve as a platform to introduce the subsidiary’s mission and services to the community. The October 16 open house event will highlight the following: