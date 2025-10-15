AISec @ GovWare 2025 to Lead Industry Dialogue and AI Security

New initiative co-hosted by Trend Micro and GovWare brings together global leaders to advance responsible AI and strengthen cyber resilience.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of AISec @ GovWare 2025, a new initiative co-hosted with GovWare, Singapore’s leading cybersecurity conference. The new programme will bring together global leaders to address the growing intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, focusing on responsible innovation and resilience in the AI era.

Ian Monteiro, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Image Engine, and Organiser of GovWare: “As AI reshapes the digital and security landscape, collaboration will be key to ensuring its safe and responsible adoption. The launch of AISec @ GovWare 2025 underscores the growing urgency to strengthen trust, governance, and resilience in AI systems. By uniting voices from government, industry, and the cybersecurity community, GovWare continues to enable meaningful dialogue and collective action on the future of responsible AI adoption.”

73% of organisations worldwide have already experienced security incidents due to unknown or unmanaged AI assets, and Asia Pacific (APAC) has seen a 29% increase in AI-driven cyberattacks.

While AI-driven automation and intelligent agents enhance detection and response capabilities, they also contribute to the growing sophistication of cyberattacks. 76.5% of APAC organisations say they are not confident in their ability to detect and respond to AI-driven cyberattacks. This readiness gap underscores the urgent need for regional collaboration and shared best practices.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer at Trend: “AI is not only transforming how we live and work, it is also redefining the threat landscape. Organisations can’t afford to rely on reactive defences. Security must be embedded into AI from day one and continuously reinforced through proactive measures after deployment. With AISec @ GovWare 2025, we’re equipping leaders with the insight and strategies they need to harness AI responsibly, build resilience, and secure the foundation for a safer digital future.”

A Platform for the Future of AI Security

AISec @ GovWare 2025 will bring together experts from across government and private sectors, including Trend, the Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore (CSA), Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), the Global Council for Responsible AI (GCRAI), the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), and the Department of Home Affairs, Australia.

The forum will focus on four critical themes shaping the future of AI security:

Building Towards Responsible AI & Governance : Addressing regulatory frameworks, industry collaboration models, and the pursuit of responsible AI adoption.

: Addressing regulatory frameworks, industry collaboration models, and the pursuit of responsible AI adoption. Defenders of Enterprise AI & Private Models : Sharing best practices and frameworks to safeguard enterprise AI systems and proprietary models.

: Sharing best practices and frameworks to safeguard enterprise AI systems and proprietary models. AI for Proactive Cyber Defence : Exploring how AI can proactively defend against ransomware, phishing, and insider threats.

: Exploring how AI can proactively defend against ransomware, phishing, and insider threats. Ecosy stem Collaboration: Highlighting the need for regulators, academia, and industry to work together in building secure AI ecosystems.

Genie Sugene Gan, Governor and Global Ambassador, GCRAI: “As AI reshapes the foundations of our digital and social fabric, trust and governance must evolve just as fast. Responsible AI isn’t about slowing progress but guiding it with intention and foresight. At the Global Council for Responsible AI, we see governance not as regulation alone, but as the connective tissue between innovation, ethics, and inclusion. This partnership turns ambitions into action by building the guardrails and global cooperation needed to keep AI both powerful and principled.”

Anthony Lim, Singapore Ambassador, GCRAI, and panellist at AISec @ GovWare 2025: “Most organisations use pre-built AI models and services, where influencing the original training data or embedded guardrails is often not possible. That makes governance on the end-user side even more important. Responsible AI thus starts with understanding how these systems are used, from the data we feed in to how we interpret and apply their output. I’m honoured to join AISec @ GovWare 2025 to help drive more accountability and smarter use of AI.”

The 2.5-hour program will open with a keynote by Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer at Trend Micro, on how advancing AI technologies and AI-powered threats are shaping a new era of cyber risk, followed by panel discussions and thought leadership sessions on the most critical issues in AI security and innovation.

AISec @ GovWare 2025 will be held on Thursday, October 23, 10:00 am–12:30 pm, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre (Room GW1, Level 3) in Singapore.

To register or learn more, visit: https://go.trendmicro.com/amea/aisec/

About Trend Micro