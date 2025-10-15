Lao Authorities Confirm International Economic Growth Forecasts in Newly Released Outlook

Lao officials have formally confirmed earlier international projections for the country’s economic performance, forecasting GDP growth of around 4.0 percent by year-end.

The figures, published in the third-quarter “Lao PDR Economic Outlook Report,” reflect estimates from the Laos Statistics Information System (LSIS) and broadly align with outlooks previously issued by institutions such as the Asian Development Bank.

According to the government report, economic recovery will be supported by stronger performance in tourism, infrastructure development, and rising investment, particularly in the electricity sector.

Sectoral growth is projected at 3.7 percent for agriculture, 3.6 percent for industry, 4.3 percent for services, and 4.1 percent for net product taxes.

The report notes that tourism is rebounding, while investment in large-scale energy and construction projects continues to boost production and job creation. The recovery of domestic and foreign investment is also helping stabilize key economic activities.

International organizations have provided similar forecasts for Laos.

The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to grow by 3.5 percent in 2025, while both the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank project a 3.7 percent expansion.

The report suggests that these figures reflect growing investor confidence and improving economic fundamentals, even as Laos faces ongoing structural challenges.

Despite the positive domestic outlook, the Lao government remains cautious. The report warns that external risks, such as global trade disputes, geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, and potential epidemics, could still affect economic stability.

To manage these uncertainties, the Laos Statistics Information System will continue collecting data from ministries and local departments to refine forecasts for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025, ensuring accurate updates for national planning and policy decisions.