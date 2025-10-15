Miaoli Shitan Black Tea Debuts in Japan, Winning Over Local Consumers

Taiwanese Black Tea Challenges Japan’s Tea Market

TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cultivated in the pristine natural environment of Shitan Township, Miaoli County, Taiwan, and meticulously hand-crafted by local tea farmers, Shitan Ancient Charm Black Tea has recently made its debut on the streets of Japan through a public tasting event. The initiative aimed to capture the attention of Japanese tea enthusiasts. Distinguished by its honey-like aroma and smooth, rounded taste, this tea positions itself as a premium gift item—and the list of supporters behind this project also draws notable interest.



Shitan Gu-Yun Black Tea from Miaoli, Taiwan — elegant gift box with rich aroma.

Taiwan’s Emerging Black Tea Brand Enters Japan

Miaoli Shitan Ancient Charm Black Tea: The Next Darling of Japan’s Gift Market

In Japan, black tea has been gaining popularity in recent years. Among consumers who appreciate refined flavors, there is a growing preference for unsweetened and additive-free natural teas. Against this backdrop, Shitan Ancient Charm Black Tea from Miaoli, Taiwan, is proactively entering the Japanese market to raise awareness among Japanese consumers.

The brand is distributed by Yangxin E-Commerce, operator of the Yangxin Online Marketplace, an enterprise wholly owned by Taiwan’s Sunny Bank. The company manages various e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar locations, including Guanghe Market (Shipai Branch) and Guanghe Coffee (Zhongshan Branch). In addition to promoting high-quality Taiwanese agricultural products, the firm plans to introduce Japanese produce to Taiwan in the future—building a new bridge for friendship and trade between Japan and Taiwan.

Positive Response at Street-Side Tasting Events

During the tasting event in Japan, Shitan Ancient Charm Black Tea received enthusiastic feedback from the public. Many attendees expressed surprise, remarking, “I thought Taiwan’s only black tea was from Sun Moon Lake,” discovering the diversity of Taiwanese teas for the first time.

Participants described the tea as “remarkably smooth and free of bitterness,” “naturally sweet even without sugar,” and “an ideal choice for gifts.” They praised its natural sweetness and rich aroma, noting that when brewed cold it offers a refreshing fragrance, while served hot it delivers a long-lasting finish. Some added that it “pairs well with everyday meals and culinary dishes.”

A Shared History of Tea Between Japan and Taiwan

Tea has long symbolized the historical and cultural bond between Japan and Taiwan. During the Japanese colonial era, Assam tea trees were first introduced to Taiwan, laying the foundation for the island’s black tea industry. Today, Shitan Ancient Charm Black Tea blends that heritage with modern craftsmanship and artisanal precision, aspiring to become another bridge connecting the two cultures.

Beyond its flavor and heritage, the brand also embodies the spirit of regional revitalization. It represents a collaboration between local tea farmers, the Yangxin business community, and e-commerce platforms—showcasing how a community-based Taiwanese brand can bring Miaoli’s tea culture to the international stage. As it expands into Japan, Shitan Ancient Charm Black Tea is poised to become a model for sustainable local development and cross-cultural exchange.

