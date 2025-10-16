Laos Offers Incentives, Scholarships to Strengthen Education in Remote Areas

Laos is introducing new incentives and scholarships to improve education in rural areas, linking teaching with military service to address ongoing teacher shortages.

The government’s latest plan provides a comprehensive package of salary increases, teaching allowances, and bonuses designed specifically for rural volunteer teachers who will become military officers, as well as for current military personnel who volunteer to teach in local schools.

Under the program, both groups will receive professional teaching allowances, remote-area bonuses, and access to promotion opportunities and ongoing professional development.

Military officers who take on teaching duties will earn 70 percent more than their base salary during their assignments, while rural volunteer teachers joining the military will receive financial and career benefits to ensure stability and motivation in their new dual roles.

The initiative follows the Ministry of National Defense’s announcement on 29 June to recruit 2,000 rural volunteer teachers to become military officers who will continue teaching in their assigned villages.

According to Sonexay Chanyalath, Director of the Personnel Department, General Department of Military Politics, the recruits will undergo both teaching and military training, live within the communities they serve, and participate in local development activities alongside their teaching work, speaking on 15 October.

At the same time, existing military officers are being encouraged to volunteer as teachers in rural schools. They will receive similar training and opportunities for career advancement, allowing them to contribute to education without leaving their military careers behind.

Scholarship to Build Future Teacher

To complement these short-term measures, the government is also launching a scholarship program for students pursuing teaching degrees. The scholarships come with financial allowances and guarantee graduates a teaching position upon completion of their studies. After finishing teacher training, graduates will be assigned to schools based on regional needs, ensuring a steady supply of qualified teachers in rural and remote areas.

By combining recruitment incentives, military participation, and long-term scholarships, Laos aims to strengthen its teaching workforce and expand access to quality education in underserved communities.