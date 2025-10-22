Laos Exports Over 3,800 Tons of Agricultural Products in September

Laos exported a total of 3,810 tons of agricultural products through the Thabok-Thanaleng International Border Crossing in September, generating over USD 1.8 million in revenue.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment report on 21 October, major exports included cassava flour, rubber, bananas, fertilizer, furniture wood, and dried mushrooms, reaching three international markets.

China received the largest share, including 2,061 tons of cassava flour worth USD 916,997, 1,356 tons of rubber worth USD 2,343,873, banana worth USD 891,261 with 1,747 tons, and 660 tons of fertilizer worth USD 215,160.

Exports to Spain included 50 tons of furniture wood valued at USD 8,659 and 10 tons of styrax acuminatus pohl worth USD 110,000. Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea imported two tons of dried lacquered racket valued at USD 2,673.

Thanaleng Dry Port (TDP) is playing a significant role in the new ASEAN Express international freight train network, connecting Laos, China, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The export growth aligns with Laos’ broader efforts to improve regional logistics.

Laos-Malaysia Corridor Boosts Trade Efficiency

In May, Laos and Malaysia inaugurated a new trade corridor linking TDP to Malaysia’s Penang Port, the corridor connecting the Lao-China Railway directly to the sea.

This provides faster, more cost-effective cargo transport and access to major markets in India and Africa.

The corridor builds on a previous Perlis-Vientiane link, enhancing trade efficiency and opportunities for Lao businesses.

The first trial run began on 27 June, linking Malaysia to Songkhla in Thailand and China. Thanaleng serves as a key transfer hub, converting freight from Thailand’s 1-meter-wide rails to Laos’ 1,435-meter-wide rails, a process taking about two hours.

The railway cuts transportation time from three weeks to nine days and reduces costs by over 30 percent, boosting trade competitiveness.