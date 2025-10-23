Enclustra Launches Regional HQ in Singapore, Swiss Firm Eyes Talent Growth in High-Tech Manufacturing, R&D

Engineers to oversee tech transfers, support manufacturing partnerships, and co-develop AI-driven solutions with customers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Switzerland’s Enclustra GmbH today launched Enclustra Asia, its regional headquarters in Singapore, marking a strategic expansion into Southeast Asia’s advanced manufacturing and innovation landscape with an eye to talent acquisition.



L-R: Enclustra COO Prempal Hundal, Swiss Ambassador to Singapore HE Mr Frank Grütter, EDB EVP Cindy Koh and CEO Phillip Bächtold

The new Asian HQ will recruit about 100 design engineers, sales, and marketing professionals to oversee technology transfers from Enclustra’s Zurich headquarters, coordinate partnerships with local manufacturers, and collaborate closely with customers to deliver next-generation AI-enabled solutions tailored for commercial applications.

Recently, the Swiss Tech Company, a global leader in field-programmable gate array (FPGA) solutions, launched its new Physical AI-Machine Learning Technology Line in collaboration with SiMa.ai.

The Singapore-based engineers will play a key role in localising Enclustra’s FPGA-based technologies, adapting high-performance computing platforms for regional needs, and accelerating product development cycles. Their work will also support joint innovation initiatives with academic and industry partners, reinforcing Singapore’s position as a hub for deep-tech talent and smart manufacturing.

This talent acquisition is intended to support the estimated US$100 million in contracts that Enclustra plans to outsource annually to Singapore’s manufacturing ecosystem within the next three to four years.

The key thrusts of Enclustra’s strategic moves are:

Establishment of Enclustra Asia , with Singapore designated as its Operations Centre of Excellence . The new entity will serve as a hub for sales, engineering services, regional manufacturing, and the design and development of FPGA-based solutions.

, with designated as its . The new entity will serve as a hub for sales, engineering services, regional manufacturing, and the design and development of FPGA-based solutions. Collaboration with Singapore universities with a view to setting up innovation labs. Discussions are currently underway with the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to launch several projects.

with a view to setting up innovation labs. Discussions are currently underway with the (NTU) to launch several projects. Design transfer coordination from Enclustra’s global headquarters in Zurich to appointed contract manufacturers in Singapore . These partnerships are expected to contribute approximately US$100 million annually to Singapore’s export ecosystem by FY2026, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 40% thereafter.

Enclustra planned for its Asia Pacific expansion in 2020 as part of its five-year roadmap. Following the setting up of its US Office in San Diego in 2023, plans were underway for the Singapore operations. A key driving force behind the choice of Singapore is its strong pool of FPGA engineering talent, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors, embedded systems, and advanced manufacturing.

Enclustra CEO Phillip Bächtold said, “Enclustra’s purpose has always been clear: to enable innovation that is life-saving, life-changing, and dream-making in terms of the impact on human lives. Our FPGA technology empowers customers to shape the future, whether that means developing smarter medical devices, enhancing safer autonomous systems, or achieving faster and more efficient industrial control.

Our expansion to Singapore and collaboration with Singapore universities mark the next step in that journey. It’s about putting the full power of reconfigurable computing closer to our customers, so they can move from concept to breakthrough faster than ever. We’re not just advancing hardware; we’re enabling the ideas that define tomorrow.”

Economic Development Board Executive Vice President Ms Cindy Koh said, “Singapore offers a vibrant, advanced manufacturing ecosystem for global companies looking to expand into Asia and scale innovative solutions to international markets. Enclustra’s latest investment brings new FPGA-based solutions that will strengthen Singapore’s advanced manufacturing sector, creating more partnership opportunities for our local enterprises and adding 100 skilled roles here.”

Switzerland’s Ambassador to Singapore, H.E. Mr Frank Grütter, who was present at the event, said: “Enclustra’s investment is more than just an expansion – it also strengthens the partnership between Switzerland and Singapore.

“I am convinced that it will accelerate the development of the advanced electronics sector in this region and reinforce Switzerland’s reputation for precision, reliability and innovation – characteristics that we share with Singapore,” he said.

About Enclustra GmbH

Enclustra is an innovative, dynamic, and growing company specialising in FPGA design, with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and subsidiaries in Germany, France, the USA, and China. As a leader in FPGA design and development, Enclustra offers a product portfolio of FPGA-based electronic modules and FPGA-optimised IP solutions for industrial customers and R&D organisations. In parallel, Enclustra provides leading engineering services in FPGA system design, covering the entire spectrum of FPGA-based system development, from high-speed hardware and HDL firmware to embedded software, as well as from system design, specification, and implementation to prototyping. Leveraging our expertise in cutting-edge FPGA technology and diverse application knowledge, Enclustra delivers high-performance solutions across various industries, minimising development effort and accelerating your time-to-market.