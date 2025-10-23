Lao PM Heads to ASEAN Summit as Timor-Leste Joins, Thailand-Cambodia Peace Talks Advance

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone will travel to Kuala Lumpur from 26-28 October to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, themed “Inclusive and Sustainable Participation.”

Malaysia is hosting one of the most closely watched ASEAN summits in recent years, with leaders set to discuss regional security, economic recovery, and inclusive growth.

For Laos, the summit provides a chance to build on its 2024 chairmanship achievements under the theme “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.” During its leadership, Laos advanced the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, strengthened regional integration, and promoted sustainable development and green growth, reinforcing its commitment to regional cooperation and diplomacy.

This year’s summit will focus on economic cooperation and trade amid global challenges.

Security matters, particularly the ongoing Myanmar conflict and border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, are also expected to feature prominently in discussions.

One of the key diplomatic highlights is expected to be U.S. President Donald Trump’s facilitation of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand during the summit.

The border conflict between the two neighbors erupted in late July 2025 over disputed areas near the Preah Vihear Temple. While official casualty figures from the latest clashes have yet to be released, previous skirmishes have resulted in deaths, injuries, and the displacement of more than 300,000 civilians from border regions.

Both countries agreed on the unconditional ceasefire agreement on 7 August in Kuala Lumpur, facilitated by Malaysia as the ASEAN Chair 2025.

The 47th Summit is also set to mark a historic milestone with the formal admission of Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s 11th member state. The young nation first applied for membership in 2011 and gained observer status in 2022,

With nearly 3,000 journalists from 290 outlets registered, the gathering is expected to be ASEAN’s largest summit since its inception in 1976.

Leaders from ASEAN’s key dialogue partners are expected to attend.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to arrive on 26 October, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang will also be present.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend and will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed on 22 October.

Myanmar’s acting president, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, will also not participate, according to Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Strategic Importance Amid Global Competition

ASEAN leaders will discuss efforts to enhance external engagement with major partners, the United States, China, Japan, India, and Russia, particularly on trade, tariffs, and investment.

The Indo-Pacific region houses nearly two-thirds of the global population and generates 62 percent of global GDP, facilitating nearly half of all international trade through strategic maritime chokepoints such as the South China Sea and the Straits of Malacca.

With major global figures attending and pressing economic and political challenges on the agenda, the 47th ASEAN Summit is poised to be one of the most consequential regional gatherings in recent years.