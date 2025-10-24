China Daren Group Limited Announces Strategic Foray into Computing Power Industry

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Daren Group Limited (“Daren”), a subsidiary of MBV International Limited (01957.HK), announced that it will actively transform towards the advanced technology industry, striving to build the company into a high-quality high-tech enterprise with obvious core business advantages and outstanding profitability. The company is targeting the continuously exploding global computing power industry, actively exploring the computing power industry, and making it the company’s core business in the future.

Daren is a Hong Kong company, and its geographical advantage makes it a key hub connecting mainland China business and international markets. Currently, the company is in talks with multiple partner companies to accelerate the development of its computing power business.

Daren will operate its computing power business according to the following business models starting from December:

AI Computing Centers — Targeting enterprises and institutions with sustained high demand for computing power, Daren will collaborate with investors to develop and operate AI computing centers. These centers will provide long-term computing services, balancing investor returns with reliable computational supply.

Services include full-stack solutions for large-scale model training, model development, fine-tuning, inference, and the implementation of generative AI applications. The company will also engage ecosystem partners and clients to foster a collaborative AI computing community. AI Models — Daren will deliver customized multi-modal enterprise AI assistants by integrating large AI models with clients’ internal data and industry-specific datasets. These tailored solutions are designed for organizations with clear application scenarios seeking intelligent upgrades. Managed Services — For existing AI computing center clients, Daren will offer manufacturer-grade maintenance and operational support. The services aim to reduce total cost of ownership, enhance operational efficiency, and maximize the value of computing infrastructure.

Actively expanding into the computing power industry demonstrates Daren’s determination to practice its global strategy. In the future, Daren will continuously connect with partners to establish an AI computing power industry service ecosystem and jointly launch the most cutting-edge AI intelligent solutions with global partners.