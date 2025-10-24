EVCharge Live Indonesia and Mobility Live Indonesia 2025 to Drive the Future of Sustainable Transport

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia’s most comprehensive platform for electric vehicle charging and sustainable mobility solutions is set to take place this November. EVCharge Live Indonesia and Mobility Live Indonesia, co-located at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD, Tangerang, will bring together over 100 expert speakers, 50 leading sponsors and exhibitors, and thousands of professionals driving the nation’s transport electrification and smart mobility transformation.

Organised by Terrapinn, the two-day exhibition and conference will convene government agencies, transport authorities, infrastructure developers, fleet operators, technology providers, and investors to explore the innovations shaping Indonesia’s eMobility future.

EVCharge Live Indonesia focuses on the critical infrastructure and technology needed for EV adoption, including charging solutions, battery storage, and smart grid integration. Mobility Live Indonesia addresses the broader scope of intelligent, sustainable transportation, from fleet management and urban planning to micromobility and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). By bringing these two critical sectors together, the events provide a comprehensive view of the market’s opportunities and challenges.

With strong participation from key ministries including the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Transportation, and Ministry of Infrastructure, the events reinforce Indonesia’s national commitment to achieving its Net Zero Emissions Roadmap by 2060. Policymakers and senior officials will share actionable insights into infrastructure readiness, investment frameworks, and sustainable mobility initiatives shaping Indonesia’s rapidly evolving EV and transport landscape.

“As Indonesia accelerates its transition toward sustainable mobility, EVCharge and Mobility Live Indonesia provides a crucial platform for collaboration between government, utilities, and private sector innovators,” said Sophia Ku, Managing Director at Terrapinn. “We are proud to bring the industry together at this pivotal moment to shape the next phase of Indonesia’s EV infrastructure and smart mobility ecosystem.”

Distinguished speaker lineup

The EVCharge Live Indonesia and Mobility Live Indonesia Conference will feature more than 100 expert speakers across multiple themes, including public transport electrification, fleet management, battery innovation, charging infrastructure, urban planning, and digital mobility ecosystems.

Highlights include:

Rachmat Kaimuddin , Deputy Coordinating Minister for Basic Infrastructure, Coordinating Ministry Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Indonesia

, Deputy Coordinating Minister for Basic Infrastructure, Dr. Drs. Aan Suhanan, M.Si. , Director General of Land Transportation, Directorate General of Land Transportation, Ministry of Transportation

, Director General of Land Transportation, Directorate General of Land Transportation, Eniya Listiani Dewi , Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM)

, Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation, Dr. Syafrin Liputo, A.T.D., M.T. , Head, Jakarta Provincial Transportation Agency (Dishub DKI Jakarta)

, Head, Ir. Andono Warih, M.Sc. , Head of Energy Division, Jakarta Provincial Manpower Transmigration, and Energy Agency

, Head of Energy Division, Agus Gunawan , M.Eng., Director of Green Transformation, Otorita Ibu Kota Nusantara (Nusantara Capital Authority)

, M.Eng., Director of Green Transformation, Mahardi Tunggul Wicaksono B.Eng., M.Eng. , Director of Maritime, Transportation, and Defence Equipment Industry, Ministry of Industry

, Director of Maritime, Transportation, and Defence Equipment Industry, Adrianto Djokosoetono, Chief Executive Officer, PT. Blue Bird Tbk

These thought leaders will address pressing challenges and opportunities in Indonesia’s eMobility transition, from infrastructure deployment to cross-sector collaboration and investment strategies.

An unmissable exhibition and networking platform

Over 50 sponsors and exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge EV charging technologies, intelligent transport systems, fleet solutions, and mobility innovations transforming Indonesia’s cities. Attendees can expect product demonstrations, networking sessions, and live discussions designed to foster collaboration across the EV and transport ecosystem. Exhibiting companies include BOSCH, Blue Bird, Centre Park, Electrum, Enervaa, INVI, Seekright, Terra Charge, Transjakarta, Voltron, and more.

Both events are free to attend, offering a valuable platform for professionals across energy, mobility, and infrastructure sectors to gain knowledge, meet decision-makers, and explore partnership opportunities. It is also co-located with Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2025, providing attendees access to three major clean energy and transport shows with one free visitor pass.

