Freedom Engineered: QUINEAR QN-090A Redefines Smart, Cordless Recovery — Just in Time for Holiday Season

Born from precision. Built for motion.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a world where mobility meets performance, QUINEAR continues to push the boundaries of intelligent recovery. Known for its fusion of medical engineering and athletic innovation, the brand now unveils its most advanced evolution yet — the QN-090A, a fully cordless leg recovery system designed to deliver professional-grade compression therapy anytime, anywhere.

Innovation You Can Feel

The QN-090A isn’t just an upgrade — it’s a total re-engineering of leg compression therapy.

Its patented overlapping air-chamber design ensures a seamless, 360° pressure wrap that mimics the precision of clinical equipment. Each compression wave flows naturally upward, promoting circulation, reducing fatigue, and accelerating muscle recovery — all while maintaining an exceptionally smooth, quiet operation.

Whether after a marathon, a training session, or a long flight, the QN-090A adapts to your body, your rhythm, and your lifestyle.

Freedom Without Limits

Recovery should move with you. Powered by a 2500 mAh rechargeable battery, the QN-090A runs up to 4 hours per charge — enough for several sessions across the week.

Compact, portable, and packed in a sleek travel case, it’s designed for athletes who demand freedom without losing performance.

Smart Control, Tailored Performance

Every athlete is unique — and so is every recovery.

With 12 intensity levels (40–150 mmHg), three massage modes, and an adjustable timer (15–60 min), the QN-090A allows complete control through an intuitive digital interface. The responsive air system instantly adapts to your comfort level, creating a fully personalized recovery experience.

Certified for Confidence

The QN-090A is FDA 510(k) cleared and FSA/HSA eligible, guaranteeing compliance with U.S. medical-device standards. Each session delivers medical-grade performance, giving users the assurance that their recovery is backed by tested, professional technology.

Recovery, Reimagined

At QUINEAR, recovery isn’t a pause — it’s progress.

The QN-090A represents the next generation of smart recovery — where clinical precision meets design freedom. It’s not just about faster healing; it’s about empowering motion, enhancing performance, and living stronger.

Black Friday Exclusive

Experience the future of intelligent recovery — now available at a special Black Friday price on Amazon.

[https://www.amazon.com/QUINEAR-Upgraded-Compression-Sequential-Circulation/dp/B0CQRG91XZ/]

About QUINEAR

QUINEAR is a global leader in intelligent recovery solutions, combining sports science, medical technology, and ergonomic design. From compression systems to wellness devices, QUINEAR’s mission is simple: to make professional-grade recovery accessible to everyone who moves, trains, and lives with purpose.