Arspura Brings Technology and Taste Together at Immersive Cooking Experience in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arspura, the global smart kitchen ventilation brand rooted in fluid dynamics innovation, hosted its “Tech & Taste” Immersive Experience in New York City. The exclusive event brought together renowned chefs, culinary innovators, and select guests to see how advanced airflow technology can enhance both flavor and lifestyle in modern homes.

A Creative Fusion of Technology and Taste

Held in Manhattan, the experience offered a unique combination of culinary creativity and technical innovation. Guests joined Chef Paolo and Chef Stretch in an interactive cooking session featuring Szechuan Beef Stir-Fry and Cajun Chicken Pasta, with the opportunity to make the pasta by hand, experiencing firsthand how the Arspura P1 IQV Range Hood maintained a smoke-free kitchen environment through its 13 m/s ultra-speed suction and IQV™ (Inclined Quad-Vortex) System.

Three live demonstrations—the Smoke Suction Challenge, Easy Clean Experience, and Air Monitoring Test—showcased the P1’s ability to deliver industrial-grade smoke capture, filter-free maintenance, and real-time PM2.5 tracking and removal in a single intelligent system. The Arspura P1 features four airspeed settings and a robust Turbo Mode, efficiently tackling smoke from stir-frying or grilling while preventing odor residue. Suitable for everything from simmering to stir-frying, it maintains a fresh kitchen environment for any cooking task.

The event’s experiential format encouraged authentic content creation, with chefs, KOLs, and home design influencers capturing and sharing moments under the hashtags #Arspura, #IQVhood, and #P1RangeHood, extending the event’s impact beyond the venue.

Innovation Rooted in Science

Arspura was founded on extensive research in fluid dynamics and industrial ventilation. The company’s research and development team includes scientists ranked among the top two percent globally and holds more than 1,000 patent applications. These innovations have enabled the practical application of vortex airflow dynamics to home ventilation.

The Arspura P1 IQV Range Hood demonstrates this expertise with:

High-speed airflow at 13 m /s for instant smoke removal.

for instant smoke removal. IQV™ Quad-Vortex Airflow introduces the Multiple Airflows System , breaking away from conventional single-stream extraction to capture smoke in just 0.03 seconds.

introduces the , breaking away from conventional single-stream extraction to capture smoke in just 0.03 seconds. Powerful BLDC motor maintains high-speed suction while staying whisper-quiet (≈54 dB).

maintains high-speed suction while staying whisper-quiet Filter-free design simplifies maintenance.

simplifies maintenance. Real-time PM2.5 sensors ensure lasting air purity.

Independent tests show that indoor PM2.5 levels stay below 75 µg/m³ during use, a fraction of the 600 µg/m³ typically observed with traditional range hoods.

To celebrate the event, Arspura is offering $100 off the P1 IQV Range Hood with the promo code WBG2025 at checkout. For product information and purchase details, please visit www.arspura.com .

About Arspura

Arspura is a technology-driven home appliance brand dedicated to redefining the air we breathe. Built on principles of fluid dynamics and industrial ventilation, it innovates to make cooking cleaner, safer, and inspiring. Its mission is to use advanced ventilation technology to combat kitchen air pollution and empower homes with better air quality. Striving to lead in intelligent ventilation, Arspura aims to set new standards in air quality, quietness, and convenience. Inspired by Latin roots —”Ars” (art and technology) and “Pura” (purity) —Arspura embodies the fusion of intelligent design and clean living, with a clear vision to create home environments where technology elevates wellness and every breath is pure.