CTF Life Harnesses the CTF Group Ecosystem to Forge Strategic Alliances with Three Major Hospitals Enhances Hospital and PrimeChamp Doctor Network to Empower Customers with Greater Autonomy, Convenience and Comprehensive Medical Services

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life (middle); Ellick Tsui, Executive Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of CTF Life (second from right); Dr Kenneth Tsang, Regional Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare North Asia and Chief Executive Officer of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong (second from left); Dr Chung Kin Lai, Chief Executive Officer of CUHK Medical Centre (first from right); and Dr Leung Chi Bon, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (first from left), announce the establishment of strategic partnerships at the kick-off ceremony.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2025 – CTF Life today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong (“Gleneagles”), CUHK Medical Centre (“CUHKMC”), and Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (“HKBH”) to establish strategic partnerships. In a pioneering move, CTF Life has also become the first insurance company to collaborate with Gleneagles MediCentre in Admiralty to launch an exclusive programme to provide customers with health management solutions. At the same time, the PrimeChamp Doctor Network has been enhanced with the official inclusion of the three hospitals and their affiliated medical centres. This expanded medical network now spans across Hong Kong, offering customers priority referrals, appointment scheduling and direct billing services.

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said, “We are pleased to forge long-term business partnerships with three leading and distinguished hospitals. Harnessing the strengths of the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem, we are committed to providing our customers with more flexible and superior medical service solutions, serving as their Life Planner. This collaboration not only further solidifies our medical network across Hong Kong, but also elevates the overall service experience at CTF Life, empowering customers with greater autonomy, convenience and comprehensive medical service experiences at every stage of their life journey. We firmly believe that medical protection should go beyond claims, it should accompany our customers across every stage from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and recovery, truly bringing to life our vision of creating value beyond healthcare.”

Territory-wide Medical Network Coverage Across Hong Kong

The three hospitals will respectively serve as CTF Life’s designated medical network partners on Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories. Their doctors and mental health therapists will also join the PrimeChamp Doctor Network, providing customers with convenient, high-quality, and comprehensive medical services.

Hong Kong Island: Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong

Gleneagles serves as the appointed medical network partner for Hong Kong Island. CTF Life has also become the first insurance company to collaborate with the newly opened Gleneagles MediCentre in Admiralty, further expanding its service scope through exclusive programmes. These programmes include gastroscopy, colonoscopy and wart removal services, providing customers with prevention-oriented health management solutions.

New Territories: CUHK Medical Centre

CUHKMC will serve as the selected medical network partner for the New Territories. Backed by a top-tier medical team comprising professors from the CUHK Faculty of Medicine and specialists, coupled with advanced medical facilities and strong research capabilities, CUHKMC provides customers with premium, multi-specialty medical services. Dedicated to translating cutting-edge international medical research into clinical practice, CUHKMC delivers a world-class diagnostic and treatment experience that benefits both customers and the wider community.

Kowloon: Hong Kong Baptist Hospital

HKBH will serve as the designated medical network partner for Kowloon. Operating under a “One Hospital, Multiple Service Sites” synergy model, the hospital enables patients to conveniently access medical services close to their preferred location. Among these sites, the HKBH East Kowloon Medical Centre (EKMC), located in the Kwun Tong Business District (Ngau Tau Kok), provides pre-approved direct billing services for cataract surgery and oncology treatments. Additionally, mental health team offers professional guidance to help individuals better understand and manage their psychological well-being. Together, these services embrace the Hospital mission: “In the Service of Man, for the Glory of God.”

Customer-Exclusive Medical Services Reflects a People-Centric Approach

Through this collaboration, the three hospitals will offer the following services for CTF Life customers:

Priority referral and appointment scheduling, significantly reducing waiting time.

Direct billing services, allowing customers to receive treatment without upfront payment, easing financial pressure.

One-stop cancer treatment services, covering diagnosis, treatment, and post-surgery rehabilitation, providing comprehensive support throughout the care journey.

Access to premium medical services and coordination, arranging professor-level doctors and advanced medical facilities to ensure customers receive the highest quality of medical care.

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.