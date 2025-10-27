Leaders Tackle Regional Conflicts, Expansion on First Day of ASEAN Summit

Laotian Times, Isabelle Leong and Jan Hennop/AFP – Southeast Asia’s leaders gathered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 26 October, marking the start of the two-day 47th ASEAN Summit, tackling border tensions, political crises, and regional growth while sealing trade deals and reaffirming commitments to peace and cooperation.

Trump Presides Over Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Agreement

One of the summit’s most high-profile moments came as US President Donald Trump joined regional leaders to formalize a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump presided over the truce signing between Thailand and Cambodia during the first stop on his Asia tour on 26 October, touting new trade deals with the countries after they agreed to prolong a ceasefire along their border.

Five days of clashes erupted along Thailand and Cambodia’s jungle-clad frontier this summer, as a territorial dispute triggered open combat, killing more than 40 people and forcing 300,000 to flee their homes.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed an initial truce in late July after intervention by Trump, as well as Chinese diplomats and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc.

A new joint declaration was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, as well as Trump and Anwar, after the US leader landed in the Malaysian capital.

“This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia, as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand,” Trump said.

The deal, sealed with a firm handshake between the Thai and Cambodian leaders, contains broad rhetoric confirming both countries’ “unwavering commitment to peace and security”.

Soon after the agreement was signed, the White House announced trade deals with Thailand and Cambodia.

The Thai-Cambodia truce has generally been held since July 29.

East Timor Becomes ASEAN’s 11th Member

The summit also marked a notable step: East Timor officially joined ASEAN as its 11th member state on 26 October, after 14 years of campaigning.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose country currently chairs ASEAN, said East Timor’s accession “completes the ASEAN family, reaffirming our shared destiny and deep sense of regional kinship”.

“Within this community, Timor-Leste’s development and its strategic autonomy will find firm and lasting support,” Anwar told the summit.

East Timor, also known by its Portuguese name Timor-Leste, gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation. President Jose Ramos-Horta first applied for ASEAN membership in 2011, and the country was granted observer status in 2022 before achieving full membership.

While this milestone is symbolic of regional unity, East Timor continues to face structural challenges, including high inequality, heavy reliance on oil, infrastructure gaps, and human resource limitations.

Public protests earlier this year over MPs’ SUV purchases and pensions also underscored domestic pressure for accountable governance.

ASEAN began as a five-member bloc in 1967 and has gradually expanded, with Cambodia being the most recent addition in 1999.

ASEAN Pushes for Peaceful Elections in Myanmar

Beyond border disputes, ASEAN leaders used the summit to address ongoing political instability in Myanmar.

The bloc’s foreign ministers reaffirmed the need for full implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) before any elections take place.

The 5PC, adopted in 2021, calls for an end to violence, inclusive dialogue, appointment of a special envoy, humanitarian access, and engagement with all parties.

Ministers stressed that Myanmar’s December elections must be credible, inclusive, and peaceful, emphasizing that de-escalation of violence and inclusive dialogue remain prerequisites.

The bloc also pledged to strengthen cooperation in tackling transnational crimes arising from the conflict, highlighting ASEAN’s dual focus on security and political stability.

Lao Prime Minister Highlights Cooperation at Summit

Amid these developments, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone was present on the first day of the summit alongside other regional leaders to discuss strategies for strengthening ASEAN’s unity and resilience.

The gathering focused on cooperative measures to address transnational threats like cybercrime and human trafficking, while advancing sustainable economic growth across member states.

During the summit, leaders also witnessed the signing of the Second ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and adopted 16 key documents aimed at deepening regional integration.

Sonexay’s participation highlighted Laos’s commitment to encouraging a rules-based, collaborative regional order.