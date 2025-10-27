Radisson Blu Resort Fiji elevates guest experience with a property-wide renewal

SUVA, Fiji, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Denarau Island, has completed a 12-month revitalization that lifts the guest experience across the resort. The FJD 6 million project refreshed signature dining venues, public spaces, family facilities, and wellness touchpoints.



Radisson Blu Resort Fiji _ Lailai Market



Radisson Blu Resort Fiji _lobby

Restaurant refurbishments include Basilico Italian Restaurant, Byblos Lebanese Restaurant, Blu Bar & Grill, and the Swim-Up Pool Bar. In 2025, the resort completed upgrades to Lailai Market, the Resort Lobby, Harmony Spa, and the Blu Banana Kids Club. Guests now also enjoy new poolside umbrellas and expanded beachfront cabanas across family pools and the adults-only relaxation area.

“These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering unforgettable stays for our guests, many of whom return year after year,” said Charles Homsy, General Manager, Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Denarau Island.

A refreshed arrival and everyday convenience

The Resort Lobby now welcomes guests with soft, elegant tones, modern furnishings, and layered lighting that create a calm first impression. An open layout improves flow and accessibility and introduces more comfortable seating for easy check-ins and relaxed meet-ups. Locally inspired textures in timber, stone, and woven finishes bring a strong sense of place, while a streamlined reception design supports faster, more seamless service.

Adjacent to the lobby, the reimagined Lailai Market serves as a grab-and-go hub and boutique in one convenient stop. Guests can pick up freshly brewed coffee, gourmet pastries, salads, and smoothies, along with Radisson Blu-branded souvenirs and everyday essentials such as sunscreen and snacks. Its central location makes it an easy pause on the way to tours, the pool, or late arrivals.

Family time, play time

The Blu Banana Kids Club returns with vibrant design and smarter zones that balance energy and downtime. Highlights include indoor slides, a rock-climbing wall with padded flooring, and wall-fitted cubbies that double as cosy hangout spots. A dedicated games and activity room offers tables, chairs, and classic board games to encourage creativity and collaboration. The intuitive layout guides children between play areas and quiet corners with clear sightlines for team members and guardians. Direct access to the Marau Entertainment Area extends the fun during resort events and family programming.

Wellness, dining, and outdoor comforts

Harmony Spa has been refreshed to enhance relaxation before or after a day by the water. Across the resort, new poolside umbrellas and expanded cabana options add shade, comfort, and style along the beachfront, family pools, and the adults-only relaxation zone. The dining upgrades at Basilico, Byblos, Blu Bar & Grill, and the Swim-Up Pool Bar round out a comprehensive program designed to lift every part of the stay.

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Denarau Island looks forward to welcoming guests back to a renewed island experience, from an elevated first impression at arrival to family fun and easy everyday moments throughout the stay.

