Supercent launches two global AI video contests with a total prize pool of $1,000,000

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Supercent (CEO Junsik Kong), a leading global mobile game publisher, has announced two AI video contests — “AI Creator Challenge” and “Make AI Ads, Get Paid” — for creators around the world.

Applications are open from October 27 to November 23, with a total prize pool of $1 million.

Final results will be individually notified to the winners on December 19. Both events ensure an objective and transparent screening process by measuring performance through official YouTube uploads and real marketing campaign tests.

▲ “AI Creator Challenge” is a creative storytelling contest using AI technology.

Participants submit one main story video along with a short-form video. Selected works will be uploaded to Supercent’s official YouTube channel (2.39M subscribers, 400M monthly views), with final rankings determined by 14-day view and engagement metrics.

Prizes are awarded based on YouTube performance: ▲1st place $5,000 ▲2nd place $3,000 ▲3rd place $2,000, and $200 is given to 50 outstanding participants outside the top rankings. In addition, participants showing high potential may receive additional contract opportunities or copyright acquisition offers worth up to $1 million.

▲ “Make AI Ads, Get Paid” is a global competition that invites participants to produce AI-generated advertising videos based on Supercent’s popular games. Participants submit a 15–30-second ad video, which is featured in an actual global advertising campaign (Unity Ads) and evaluated through performance testing.

Videos that pass the first screening are rewarded with $100 each, with no limit on the number of submissions—allowing participants to earn multiple rewards. In addition to the base prize, top performers receive extra rewards: ▲1st place $5,000 ▲2nd place $3,000 ▲3rd place $2,000. Some participants may also receive additional contract opportunities or copyright acquisition offers worth up to $1 million.

Regardless of contest type, all participants who pass the first review automatically join Super Crew, Supercent’s global creator network. Super Crew is Supercent’s official creator community, where members receive an official certificate and gain eligibility to participate in AI video production projects with individual compensation.

This system reflects Supercent’s strategy to establish long-term partnerships with creators worldwide, going beyond one-off contests.

The foundation of this competition lies in the global operational capabilities Supercent has established. Unlike many domestic companies focused on the Korean market, Supercent continues to expand its global publishing pipeline through collaborations with developers, creators, and advertising media partners worldwide.

In particular, Supercent operates over $100 million in annual marketing under its “Content-Tech” model, which integrates performance marketing, creative production, and data-driven experimentation. This system simultaneously produces and tests hundreds of ad creatives, analyzes real-time data to identify the most effective combinations, and manages the entire user journey from advertising materials to in-game experiences.

Through these accumulated capabilities, Supercent has built a strong foundation for discovering AI creators worldwide, validating and rewarding their work, and fostering long-term partnerships.

As AI technology becomes more widespread, the barriers to creative production are rapidly disappearing, giving rise to a new creator ecosystem. Through this competition, Supercent aims to establish a system where AI-driven creations are recognized for their true value. The company seeks to help AI content generate tangible profits—beyond mere consumption—by providing rewards for creative performance, opportunities for real advertising campaigns, and long-term partnership programs.

CEO Junsik Kong stated, “We’ve entered an era where anyone can become a creator through the advancement of AI technology. However, the foundation for giving real economic value to content remains insufficient.”

He added, “Supercent will leverage its global campaign operation capabilities to discover AI creators worldwide and build an ecosystem where creativity directly leads to real economic value.

He noted that this contest serves as a key project within Supercent’s “Content-Tech” strategy and represents an effort to build a new AI content ecosystem by combining the creativity of global creators with Supercent’s technological infrastructure.

“Just as the global hit ‘Pizza Ready’ began with the Supercent Challenge, this contest will also create a new success story by uniting creators’ talent with Supercent’s technology,” he added.

Since its founding in 2021, Supercent has maintained a remarkable growth trajectory, achieving more than 1.3 billion cumulative downloads worldwide and over 60 million new installs each month. According to AppMagic, a global mobile app analytics platform, Supercent ranked sixth among global game publishers by downloads as of October 2025. During the same period, it ranked 14th among all app publishers, standing as the only Korean company in the top 20. The flagship title “Pizza Ready” has become a worldwide hit, surpassing 300 million downloads in 2025.

▲ Detailed information and application guidelines for the “AI Creator Challenge” and “Make AI Ads, Get Paid” contests are available on Supercent’s official website. (https://en.Supercent.io/)