Laos’ President Mourns the Passing of Thailand’s Queen Sirikit

Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith expressed his condolences to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the peaceful passing of his mother, Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, on 24 October at age 93.

In his message, President Thongloun highlighted Queen Sirikit’s lifelong dedication to the welfare and happiness of the Thai people, noting her compassion, wisdom, and remarkable contributions to society.

He also recognized her pivotal role in promoting friendship, cooperation, and strong bilateral relations between Thailand and Laos.

“Her Majesty’s passing represents a profound loss not only for the Thai Royal Family but also for the Thai people, who benefited from her generosity and service throughout her life,” Thongloun wrote.

He further expressed heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the Lao people, wishing that her “noble spirit may rest in eternal peace.”

According to President Thongloun, Queen Sirikit was a revered figure who devoted her life to improving the well-being of her nation. She established numerous royal projects to support communities, enhance living conditions, and promote national development.

“Her Majesty’s passing represents a significant loss for the Lao people, who benefited from her efforts to strengthen friendship and cooperation between our two countries. Her Majesty’s contributions helped nurture the close bilateral relationship between Laos and Thailand over the past 75 years,” Thongloun added.

In addition, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane also sent condolence messages to the Thai Royal Family, sharing in the grief and honoring the enduring legacy of Queen Sirikit.

Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand

Queen Sirikit, born on 12 August 1932 in Bangkok, was the eldest daughter of Prince Nakkhatra Kitiyakara and Mom Luang Bua Kitiyakara. She became the beloved consort of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and mother of the current King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X).

Named “Sirikit,” meaning “the glory of Kitiyakara,” by Queen Rambhai Barni, she grew up during Thailand’s transition to a constitutional monarchy.

Separated from her parents due to her father’s diplomatic service, she was raised by her maternal grandparents and educated at Rajini School and St. Francis Xavier Convent School, developing a lifelong love of music.

Her Majesty passed away on 24 October at Chulalongkorn Hospital after prolonged treatment, following a blood infection.