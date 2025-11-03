Thailand Cancels November Full Moon Party Amid National Mourning

Thailand’s famed Full Moon Party, held annually on Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani Province, will not take place this November.

The event, originally scheduled for 5 November, has been cancelled following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit on 24 October, at the age of 93.

In an official notice, the Haad Rin Village Committee announced that the suspension is a mark of respect for the late Queen Mother.

“In light of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, on 24 October 2025, the Haad Rin Village Committee and Haad Rin Business Operators Club have decided to suspend the Full Moon Party scheduled for 5 November 2025,” the statement read.

“This action is taken to honor and mourn Her Majesty, reflecting our loyalty and gratitude for her immeasurable royal benevolence.”

Another popular event, the Jungle Experience Party, set for 4 November, has also been cancelled.

Traditional celebrations such as Loy Krathong, however, are expected to proceed, though in a more subdued manner to align with the national mourning period.

Preparations for the Full Moon Party typically begin nearly a year in advance, involving international DJ bookings, safety arrangements, and infrastructure setup. The short-notice cancellation reflects Thailand’s broader observance of mourning customs, which influence public behavior and event planning nationwide.

During this period, locals and visitors are encouraged to wear modest clothing in muted colors, refrain from overly festive attire, and show respect in public spaces, especially near temples and royal sites.

Entertainment venues usually lower music volumes, cancel live performances, or suspend parties altogether. Government offices fly flags at half-mast, while television and radio programming adopt a more solemn tone.

While there is no ban on travel or gatherings, organizers are urged to ensure all events reflect the tone of national mourning.

The next Full Moon Party is expected to take place in December, coinciding with the start of Thailand’s peak tourist season.