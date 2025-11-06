Lao-Hmong Refugee Kaohly Her Makes History as St. Paul’s Next Mayor

State Representative Kaohly Her made history on 4 November, becoming the first woman and first Hmong American elected mayor of St. Paul, the capital city of the state of Minnesota, United States.

Born in Laos, she and her family fled the country when she was a toddler, eventually settling in Appleton, Wisconsin, before moving to Minnesota. Her victory represents a milestone for the Hmong community, which has been a part of the Twin Cities for more than 50 years.

Her ran a focused campaign that addressed voter concerns about housing, economic development, and responsive city government. She also positioned herself as a practical leader ready to tackle St. Paul’s persistent challenges while restoring trust and engagement with residents.

From Bamboo Huts to Minnesota: A Refugee’s Journey

Kaohly’s story begins far from Minnesota. Her family fled the country as refugees when she was three.

They spent her early years in Illinois and Wisconsin before finally settling in Minnesota, home to the largest Hmong population in the United States.

She studied finance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later earned an MBA from Northeastern University.

Before entering politics, Kaohly spent 15 years working in financial services, including at American Express, before transitioning to community organizing and advocacy for Hmong women.

Her journey from refugee to elected leader embodies both personal perseverance and a broader story of the Hmong diaspora in Minnesota. She co-founded Maiv-PAC, the state’s first Hmong political action committee, and led Hnub Tshiab, an organization supporting Hmong women, laying the groundwork for greater community representation in politics.