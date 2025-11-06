New Partnership Strengthens River Data, Forecasting, Sustainable Development in Laos

MRC – The Mekong River Commission (MRC) and the Government of Australia have reinforced their long-standing partnership with additional support and new digital tools to improve water monitoring and management in the Mekong region.

On 5 November, a ceremony at the MRC Secretariat in Vientiane marked Australia’s formal pledge of USD 1.71 million to support the MRC’s Environment and River Profile Survey. This key program helps the MRC monitor river conditions, forecast changes, and assess the health of the Mekong Basin. The data collected guides decisions on managing and protecting the river.

Australia’s support builds on its core contribution to the MRC under the Mekong-Australia Partnership, which aims to strengthen water security, economic resilience, and sustainable growth in the region. “Australia is proud to support this project as it will benefit the MRC, its member countries, and the river’s communities, economy, and environment,” said Megan Jones, Australian Ambassador to Laos.

The event was attended by Linkham Douangsavanh, Minister of Agriculture and Environment of Laos. Together with the MRC and Australia, he witnessed the formal launch of a new “Digital Twin” platform. The platform uses real-time hydrological, meteorological, and spatial data to show how changes in rainfall, river flow, or land use could affect communities and ecosystems.

“With this Digital Twin platform, we are giving our communities and partners a window into the river’s future,” said Douangsavanh. “When we see what may come, we can plan better, respond faster and protect the peoples and their livelihoods and nature that depend so much on the Mekong.”

“Today we harness new digital capabilities and advanced capabilities so that we can ensure shared benefits for the sustainable development of the Mekong River Basin. The MRC is grateful for this timely support from Australia that has allowed this to happen,” said Busadee Santipitaks, Chief Executive Officer of the MRC Secretariat.