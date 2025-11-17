Henlius and Organon Announce US FDA Approval of POHERDY® (pertuzumab-dpzb), the First PERJETA (pertuzumab) Biosimilar in the US

SHANGHAI and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK), and Organon (NYSE: OGN) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for POHERDY® (pertuzumab-dpzb) 420 mg/14 mL injection for intravenous use, an interchangeable biosimilar to PERJETA (pertuzumab), for all indications of the reference product.[1] POHERDY is the first and only approved pertuzumab biosimilar in the US, representing an important milestone in expanding access to quality and potentially more affordable biologic therapies for patients with certain HER2-positive breast cancers.[2]

“Expanding access to treatments for diseases that disproportionately impact women, including breast cancer, the most common cancer among women in the US excluding skin cancer, is at the core of our mission,” said Jon Martin, US Commercial Lead, Biosimilars and Established Brands at Organon.[3] “Not only is POHERDY the first approved biosimilar to PERJETA in the US, but its approval also builds on Organon’s recent momentum of expanding our biosimilars portfolio in women’s health and oncology. Our collaboration with Henlius is critical to our goal of making health care more sustainable for US patients.”

“The FDA approval of POHERDY marks a significant milestone in Henlius’ global expansion and quality biologics development. As the first pertuzumab biosimilar approved in the US, this important achievement demonstrates our core capability to build a sustainable global R&D system grounded in rigorous scientific and regulatory standards. It also reflects Henlius’ steadfast commitment to its patient-centric philosophy and long-term global strategy,” said Dr. Jason Zhu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Henlius. “We will continue accelerating the delivery of quality biologics to benefit more patients worldwide and create greater value for human health.”[2]

“The approval of POHERDY further underscores Henlius’ track record in international registration, together with our strength in quality management and commercialization collaboration,” said Ping Cao, Chief Business Development Officer and Senior Vice President of Henlius. “We look forward to working closely with our partner Organon to leverage our complementary strengths in supply chain, market, and distribution networks, jointly enhancing access to quality biologics and providing patients with treatment options that combine quality and affordability.”[2]

POHERDY is a HER2/neu receptor antagonist indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel for the treatment of adults with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have not received prior anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for metastatic disease. POHERDY is also indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy as (i) neoadjuvant treatment of adults with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early stage breast cancer (either greater than 2 cm in diameter or node positive) as part of a complete treatment regimen for early breast cancer and (ii) adjuvant treatment of adults with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence. See full indications below.

Pertuzumab products can cause subclinical and clinical cardiac failure manifesting as decreased left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and congestive heart failure (CHF). Evaluate cardiac function prior to and during treatment. Discontinue POHERDY treatment for a confirmed clinically significant decrease in left ventricular function. Exposure to pertuzumab products can cause embryo-fetal death and birth defects. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception. See additional safety information below.

POHERDY was approved based on the review of a comprehensive data package, which includes analytical similarity, clinical pharmacokinetic studies, and comparative clinical studies demonstrating that POHERDY is highly similar to and interchangeable with the reference product PERJETA in terms of safety, purity, and potency (safety and effectiveness).[4],[5]

In 2022, Henlius entered into a license and supply agreement with Organon, granting Organon the exclusive commercialization rights to multiple biosimilars, including POHERDY. The agreement covers exclusive global commercialization rights except for China.[6] The FDA approval of POHERDY will further enhance the partners’ oncology portfolio and their ability to deliver quality biologics to more patients.[2]

About POHERDY® (pertuzumab-dpzb)

POHERDY is a HER2/neu receptor antagonist indicated for:

Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC): POHERDY is indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel for the treatment of adults with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have not received prior anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for metastatic disease.

POHERDY is indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for:

SELECTED SAFETY INFORMATION

LEFT VENTRICULAR DYSFUNCTION and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY

Pertuzumab products can cause subclinical and clinical cardiac failure manifesting as decreased left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and congestive heart failure (CHF). Evaluate cardiac function prior to and during treatment. Discontinue POHERDY treatment for a confirmed clinically significant decrease in left ventricular function.

Exposure to pertuzumab products can cause embryo-fetal death and birth defects. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

POHERDY is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to pertuzumab products or to any of its excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Left Ventricular Dysfunction Pertuzumab products can cause left ventricular dysfunction, including symptomatic heart failure. Decreases in LVEF have been reported with drugs that block HER2 activity, including pertuzumab products.

Assess LVEF prior to initiation of POHERDY and at regular intervals during treatment to ensure that LVEF is within normal limits. If the LVEF declines and has not improved, or has declined further at the subsequent assessment, consider permanent discontinuation of POHERDY and trastuzumab.

In the pertuzumab-treated patients with MBC in CLEOPATRA, left ventricular dysfunction occurred in 4% of patients, and symptomatic left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD) (congestive heart failure) occurred in 1% of patients. Patients who received prior anthracyclines or prior radiotherapy to the chest area may be at higher risk of decreased LVEF or left ventricular dysfunction.

In patients receiving pertuzumab as a neoadjuvant treatment in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel in NeoSphere, LVEF decline >10% and a drop to <50% occurred in 8% of patients, and left ventricular dysfunction occurred in 3% of patients. LVEF recovered to ≥50% in all of these patients.

In patients receiving neoadjuvant pertuzumab in TRYPHAENA, LVEF decline >10% and a drop to <50% occurred in 7% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and fluorouracil, epirubicin, and cyclophosphamide (FEC) followed by pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel, 16% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC, and 11% of patients treated with pertuzumab in combination with docetaxel, carboplatin, and trastuzumab (TCH). Left ventricular dysfunction occurred in 6% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and FEC followed by pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel, 4% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC, and 3% of patients treated with pertuzumab in combination with TCH. Symptomatic LVSD occurred in 4% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC, 1% of patients treated with pertuzumab in combination with TCH, and none of the patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and FEC followed by pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel. LVEF recovered to ≥50% in all but 1 patient.

In patients receiving neoadjuvant pertuzumab in BERENICE, in the neoadjuvant period, LVEF decline ≥10% and a drop to <50% as measured by ECHO/MUGA assessment occurred in 7% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and paclitaxel following dose-dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide (ddAC) and 2% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC. Ejection fraction decreased (asymptomatic LVD) occurred in 7% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and paclitaxel following ddAC and 4% of the patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC in the neoadjuvant period. Symptomatic LVSD (New York Heart Association [NYHA] Class III/IV Congestive Heart Failure) occurred in 2% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and paclitaxel following ddAC and none of the patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC in the neoadjuvant period.

In patients receiving adjuvant pertuzumab in APHINITY, the incidence of symptomatic heart failure (NYHA Class III/IV) with a LVEF decline ≥10% and a drop to <50% was 0.6%. Of the patients who experienced symptomatic heart failure, 47% of pertuzumab-treated patients had recovered (defined as 2 consecutive LVEF measurements above 50%) at the data cutoff. The majority of the events (86%) were reported in anthracycline-treated patients. Asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic (NYHA Class II) declines in LVEF ≥10% and a drop to <50% were reported in 3% of pertuzumab-treated patients, of whom 80% recovered at the data cutoff.

Pertuzumab products have not been studied in patients with a pretreatment LVEF value of <50%; a prior history of CHF; decreases in LVEF to <50% during prior trastuzumab therapy; or conditions that could impair left ventricular function such as uncontrolled hypertension, recent myocardial infarction, serious cardiac arrhythmia requiring treatment, or a cumulative prior anthracycline exposure to >360 mg/m2 of doxorubicin or its equivalent.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action and findings in animal studies, pertuzumab products can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Pertuzumab products are HER2/neu receptor antagonists. Cases of oligohydramnios and oligohydramnios sequence manifesting as pulmonary hypoplasia, skeletal abnormalities, and neonatal death have been reported with use of another HER2/neu receptor antagonist (trastuzumab) during pregnancy.

Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of POHERDY. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential that exposure to POHERDY in combination with trastuzumab during pregnancy or within 7 months prior to conception can result in fetal harm, including embryo-fetal death or birth defects. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months following the last dose of POHERDY in combination with trastuzumab.

Infusion-Related Reactions

Pertuzumab products can cause serious infusion reactions, including fatal events.

In CLEOPATRA, on the first day, when only pertuzumab was administered, infusion-related reactions occurred in 13% of patients, and <1% were Grade 3 or 4. The most common infusion reactions (≥1%) were pyrexia, chills, fatigue, headache, asthenia, hypersensitivity, and vomiting. During the second cycle when all drugs were administered on the same day, the most common infusion reactions in the pertuzumab-treated group (≥1%) were fatigue, dysgeusia, hypersensitivity, myalgia, and vomiting.

In APHINITY, when pertuzumab was administered in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy on the same day, infusion-related reactions occurred in 21% of patients, with <1% of patients experiencing Grade 3-4 events.

Observe patients closely for 60 minutes after the first infusion and for 30 minutes after subsequent infusions of POHERDY. If a significant infusion-related reaction occurs, slow or interrupt the infusion, and administer appropriate medical therapies. Monitor patients carefully until complete resolution of signs and symptoms. Consider permanent discontinuation in patients with severe infusion reactions.

Hypersensitivity Reactions/Anaphylaxis

Pertuzumab products can cause hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis.

In CLEOPATRA, the overall frequency of hypersensitivity/anaphylaxis reactions was 11% in pertuzumab-treated patients, with Grade 3-4 hypersensitivity reactions and anaphylaxis occurring in 2% of patients.

In NeoSphere, TRYPHAENA, BERENICE, and APHINITY, hypersensitivity/anaphylaxis events were consistent with those observed in CLEOPATRA. In APHINITY, the overall frequency of hypersensitivity/anaphylaxis was 5% in the pertuzumab-treated group. The incidence was highest in the pertuzumab plus TCH–treated group (8%), with 1% Grade 3-4 events.

Observe patients closely for hypersensitivity reactions. Severe hypersensitivity, including anaphylaxis and fatal events, has been observed in patients treated with pertuzumab products. Angioedema has been described in postmarketing reports. Medications to treat such reactions, as well as emergency equipment, should be available for immediate use prior to administration of POHERDY.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Metastatic Breast Cancer

The most common adverse reactions (>30%) with pertuzumab in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel were diarrhea, alopecia, neutropenia, nausea, fatigue, rash, and peripheral neuropathy.

Neoadjuvant Treatment of Breast Cancer

The most common adverse reactions (>30%) with pertuzumab in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel were alopecia, diarrhea, nausea, and neutropenia.

The most common adverse reactions (>30%) with pertuzumab in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel when given for 3 cycles following 3 cycles of FEC were fatigue, alopecia, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and neutropenia.

The most common adverse reactions (>30%) with pertuzumab in combination with TCH were fatigue, alopecia, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and anemia.

The most common adverse reactions (>30%) with pertuzumab in combination with trastuzumab and paclitaxel when given for 4 cycles following 4 cycles of ddAC were nausea, diarrhea, alopecia, fatigue, constipation, peripheral neuropathy, and headache.

The most common adverse reactions (>30%) with pertuzumab in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel when given for 4 cycles following 4 cycles of FEC were diarrhea, nausea, alopecia, asthenia, constipation, fatigue, mucosal inflammation, vomiting, myalgia, and anemia.

Adjuvant Treatment of Breast Cancer

The most common adverse reactions (>30%) with pertuzumab in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy were diarrhea, nausea, alopecia, fatigue, peripheral neuropathy, and vomiting.

Before prescribing POHERDY, please read the Prescribing Information, including the Boxed Warning about left ventricular dysfunction and embryo-fetal toxicity.

About Henlius

Henlius (2696.HK) is a global biopharmaceutical company with the vision to offer high-quality, affordable and innovative biologic medicines for patients worldwide with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases and ophthalmic diseases. Up to date, 10 products have been approved for marketing across multiple countries and regions, and 3 marketing applications have been accepted for review in China and the EU, respectively. Since its inception in 2010, Henlius has built an integrated biopharmaceutical platform with core capabilities of high-efficiency and innovation embedded throughout the whole product life cycle including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization. It has established global innovation centre and Shanghai-based commercial manufacturing facilities certificated by China, the EU and U.S. GMP.

Henlius has pro-actively built a diversified and high-quality product pipeline covering about 50 molecules and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary HANSIZHUANG (anti-PD-1 mAb) as the backbone. To date, the company’s launched products include HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab, trade name: Hetronifly in Europe), the world’s first anti-PD-1 mAb for the first-line treatment of SCLC, HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, trade name: HERCESSI in the U.S., Zercepac in Europe), a China-developed mAb biosimilar approved in China, Europe and U.S., HANLIKANG (rituximab), the first China-developed biosimilar, denosumab BILDYOS and BILPREVDA, and pertuzumab POHERDY. What’s more, Henlius has conducted over 30 clinical studies for 19 products, expanding its presence in major markets as well as emerging markets.

To learn more about Henlius, visit https://www.henlius.com/en/index.html and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/henlius/ .

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at www.organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , YouTube , TikTok and Facebook .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expanding access to treatments for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer, the potential market opportunity for POHERDY, the expansion of Organon’s biosimilars portfolio, Organon’s collaboration with Henlius, and Henlius’ global expansion and biologics development. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “goal,” “continue,” “forward,” “vision,” “mission,” “expect,” “explore,” “future,” “believes,” “will,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, an inability to market HLX11, an investigational biosimilar of PERJETA (pertuzumab), in Europe; expanded brand and class competition in the markets in which Organon operates; trade protection measures and import or export licensing requirements, including the direct and indirect impacts of tariffs (including any potential pharmaceutical sector tariffs), trade sanctions or similar restrictions by the US or other governments; changes in US and foreign federal, state and local governmental funding allocations including the timing and amounts allocated to Organon’s customers and business partners; economic factors over which Organon has no control, including changes in inflation, interest rates, recessionary pressures, and foreign currency exchange rates; difficulties with performance of third parties Organon relies on for its business growth; the failure of any supplier to provide substances, materials, or services as agreed, or otherwise meet their obligations to us; the increased cost of supply, manufacturing, packaging, and operations; difficulties developing and sustaining relationships with commercial counterparties; pricing pressures globally, including rules and practices of managed care groups, judicial decisions and governmental laws and regulations related to or affecting Medicare, Medicaid and health care reform, pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement, access to our products, international reference pricing, including Most-Favored-Nation drug pricing, and other pricing-related initiatives and policy efforts; an inability to fully execute on Organon’s product development and commercialization plans; manufacturing difficulties or delays; disruptions at the US Food and Drug Administration, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other US and comparable foreign government agencies; changes in government laws and regulations in the United States and other jurisdictions, including laws and regulations governing the research, development, approval, clearance, manufacturing, supply, distribution, and/or marketing of our products and related intellectual property, environmental regulations, and the enforcement thereof affecting Organon’s business; efficacy, safety or other quality concerns with respect to our marketed products, whether or not scientifically justified, leading to product recalls, withdrawals, labeling changes, or declining sales; future actions of third parties, including significant changes in customer relationships or changes in the behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services, including delaying medical procedures, rationing prescription medications, reducing the frequency of physician visits and forgoing health care insurance coverage; the failure by Organon or its third party collaborators and/or their suppliers to fulfill our or their regulatory or quality obligations; and volatility of commodity prices, fuel, shipping rates that impact the costs and/or ability to supply Organon’s products. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s filings with the SEC, including the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (as amended), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (as amended), Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

