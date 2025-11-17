Mekong–Lancang Nations Step Up Fight Against Cross-Border Cybercrime

Six Mekong-Lancang countries have agreed to intensify cooperation against transnational telecom and online fraud, adopting urgent measures aimed at real-time data sharing, stricter SIM-card controls, and the appointment of cyber liaison officers.

On 14 November, officials from China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam convened in Kunming, Yunnan Province, to forge the agreement.

Delegates highlighted the growing threat posed by cross-border scams, noting that these operations not only drain financial resources but also undermine public security and social stability across the region.

Three Urgent Measures

To address the problem, the countries agreed on three immediate measures.

The first two center on tighter coordination and faster information exchange. Officials will establish a shared database containing mule accounts, phone numbers, and IP addresses, equipped with automated alert functions. In addition, cyber liaison officers will be deployed in host countries to facilitate rapid, same-day communication between agencies.

The third measure focuses on strengthening telecom oversight. Governments plan to require identity-verified SIM registration, impose caps on the number of SIM cards individuals can own, and introduce enhanced monitoring of suspicious lines. In high-risk zones facing widespread fraud activity, authorities may also implement temporary signal suspensions as a last-resort containment tool.

Thailand Leads Regional Coordination



Regional law enforcement agencies have already begun joint operations, leading to arrests in multiple countries.

Thailand, which has been particularly affected, has positioned itself as a central coordinator, sharing findings from its Anti-Cyber Scam Center (ACSC).

Investigations showed that funds moved through mule accounts often ended up abroad, while technical traces frequently pointed to locations outside Thailand.

Many scam operations were also found near border zones or within special economic areas. Thai officials emphasized the importance of transparency and full cooperation from all participating countries.

Recent coordinated efforts cited by Thailand include network takedowns, account freezes, and repatriation of suspects in collaboration with Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

International Support, Future Commitments

The meeting also drew observers from Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center, highlighting strong international support.

Officials described these measures as a significant step toward a more coordinated regional response to online fraud, reinforcing the principle that while crime may cross borders, enforcement should do the same.

The six nations pledged to continue sharing intelligence, conducting joint operations, and strengthening legal frameworks to protect citizens from transnational cybercrime.