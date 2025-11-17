Supercent Wins “AI Innovation Pioneer” Award at Think Apps @ The Google Apps Summit

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Supercent, led by CEO Junsik Kong, has won the “AI Innovation Pioneer” award at Think Apps @ The Google Apps Summit, held on November 12 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.



From left Jihoon Byun, Executive Director for New Business at Supercent, and Scott Sheffer, Vice President at Google, at the Think Apps @ Google Apps Summit Hall of Fame ceremony

The Google APAC Apps Summit is an annual flagship conference hosted by Google for app and game publishers and developers across the Asia-Pacific region. This year marked the first integration of two previously separate events — “APAC App Summit” and “Think Apps Vietnam” — into a unified conference format under the name Think Apps @ The Google Apps Summit. The Ho Chi Minh City event brought together industry leaders, technical experts, and developers from across APAC to share cutting-edge business achievements and innovation stories, while fostering meaningful networking opportunities.

As part of the program, the summit hosts an annual “Hall of Fame” session — an initiative dedicated to honoring esteemed app developers and publishers who have demonstrated exceptional impact and made significant contributions to the industry. This year’s Hall of Fame recognized winners across four categories:

Growth & Diversification Master

User Experience & Engagement Wizard

AI Innovation Pioneer

Social & Community Impact Powerhouse

Among these, Supercent was honored with the “AI Innovation Pioneer” title, underscoring its leadership in applying AI at scale across the publishing value chain.

Recognition for AI-Driven Publishing Excellence

The “AI Innovation Pioneer” award recognizes app developers who are at the forefront of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), or Generative AI to create groundbreaking features and enhance user experiences. It celebrates businesses that are pushing the boundaries of intelligent technology, demonstrated by novel AI applications — such as hyper-personalization and advanced predictive analytics — and measurable AI impact, including quantifiable improvements in engagement and conversion metrics.

Supercent stood out for embracing AI not merely as a productivity tool, but as a fundamental operating philosophy. The company has transformed its traditional, human-centered Publishing System Loop (PSL) into an “AI-Driven Publishing Framework”, where AI plays an integral role across development, quality assurance, and live operations.

Centering its efforts around a dedicated Chief AI Officer (CAIO) organization, Supercent has implemented company-wide AI education and experimentation. The number of employees actively using AI in their day-to-day work has expanded from fewer than 20 in 2024 to virtually the entire workforce in 2025. Across development, creative, and marketing, the company has introduced systems such as “Night Coder” (an AI code review system), AI-powered QA, generative art workflows, and ROAS prediction models, significantly boosting automation and the precision of forecasting.

CEO Junsik Kong commented:

“This award is recognition on the global stage of Supercent’s ‘contents-tech’ vision and our AI-driven operating model. In today’s fast-changing mobile game market, AI is no longer optional — it’s the default assumption.”

He continued:

“At Supercent, AI is the core engine that connects content and technology. It allows us to simultaneously accelerate our publishing speed and raise product quality. We will continue to push AI-based innovation as a contents-tech company and build a publishing model that works not only across APAC but in global markets as well.”

CAIO(Chief AI Officer) Donggeon Kim added:

“This award goes beyond a technical endorsement — it proves that Supercent’s AI strategy is delivering real business results. We will keep building an environment where AI takes care of repetitive work, so our teams can focus on creative and truly essential challenges.”

He also emphasized the significance of receiving the award in Vietnam:

“It is especially meaningful to share this news here in Vietnam. Supercent’s expansion into Vietnam is not about simple cost reduction; it is an investment in the country’s cultural diversity and the global potential of its young talent. By bringing Supercent’s AI-driven DNA to the local market and growing AI talent together, we aim to create a virtuous cycle of growth for both countries.”

Since relocating its headquarters in August, Supercent has been accelerating large-scale hiring and organizational expansion. Guided by the principle that “AI is not a technology that replaces people, but a tool that amplifies performance and creativity,” the company plans to further strengthen its AI teams and infrastructure. Supercent aims to embed AI across the entire value chain — from publishing systems to game development and live operations — and to build repeatable, scalable success stories in the global mobile gaming market.

