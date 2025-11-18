MVGX Advances Maritime Green Transformation at the 2025 World Maritime Merchants Forum

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MVGX Tech, a Singapore-based leader in Sustainable AI and Green Finance Technology, took part in the 2025 World Maritime Merchants Forum in Hong Kong. Held under the theme “Steering Sustainability through Changes”, the forum brought together global maritime leaders to explore coordinated pathways for decarbonisation and digital transformation.

During the forum, two major industry group standards were officially released. Developed jointly by multiple authoritative organisations with strong involvement from MVGX, the standards are: Calculation Methods for Life Cycle GHG Intensity of Marine Fuels and Verification for Attained Annual Greenhouse Gas Fuel Intensity of Ships.

These two standards address critical gaps in the industry’s methodologies for low-carbon accounting and verification of marine fuels. Each standard introduces a systematic approach for calculating and verifying full life-cycle emissions, covering the entire process from raw material acquisition and production to transportation, storage, and onboard use. Together, the standards provide the sector with unified, scientific, and actionable technical frameworks. This alignment also brings domestic regulations closer to IMO rules, strengthening China’s technical influence in global green maritime governance.

The calculation standard offers structured support for fuel pathway assessment and emissions reduction strategy development, while the verification standard provides a complete framework for compliance assurance. The release of this standards series lays a quantitative foundation for the sector, while also builds momentum for the upcoming global launch of OptiFuel EU and AIPoS Platform.

Designed in line with tightening global environmental regulations and the maritime sector’s accelerating green transition, the OptiFuel EU fully complies with the FuelEU and the EU ETS. Its intelligent algorithms optimise fuel use and fuel mix, reducing both fuel-related expenses and regulatory compliance costs with precision.

Meanwhile, AIPoS Platform streamlines sustainability data management by automating the tracking, processing, and intelligent analysis of marine fuel data. This provides maritime enterprises with a strong data-driven foundation for strategic decarbonisation decisions.

By aligning closely with industry standards, these two products offer maritime enterprises worldwide a comprehensive solution that supports compliance, cost optimisation, and operational efficiency.

MVGX aims to help the sector move towards a more efficient, transparent, and sustainable future. More information on the global launch of both products will be shared soon.

About MVGX

MVGX Tech is a global leader in Sustainable AI and Green Finance Technology, specialising in three key areas: Green Asset Trading, Sustainable AI Services and Green Finance Solutions. By integrating expertise in artificial intelligence, sustainability and RWA-compliant green finance, MVGX provides end-to-end, internationally compliant solutions, from carbon tracking, reporting and compliance management to the integration of green assets into sustainable finance. Its mission is to empower organisations to accelerate their sustainability goals through technology-enabled transparency, trust and impact.