Vinhomes Green Paradise recognized as the first official participant of the global campaign “7 Wonders of Future Cities”

Ms. Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes, and Mr. Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and Chairman of the “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign at the ceremony presenting the Official Participant certificate for the Vinhomes Green Paradise project within the global “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign.

Since the campaign officially opened on October 31, 2025, a total of 90 proposals and applications have been submitted globally. Among them, Vinhomes Green Paradise is honored to be the first project acknowledged by New7Wonders as an Official Participant.

According to the organization’s evaluation framework, the Vietnamese representative distinguishes itself across three core pillars: Environmental & Nature, Smart City and Human-Centric development.

Vinhomes Green Paradise stands out as a strong applicant in the global campaign “7 Wonders of Future Cities”

Under the Environmental & Nature criterion, Vinhomes Green Paradise benefits from a rare coastal-forest ecosystem, bordered by the Can Gio Sea and the UNESCO-recognized 75,000-hectare Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve. The project spans 2,870 hectares with an exceptionally low construction density of only 16 percent. Most of the land is reserved for greenery and water surfaces, including a natural seawater Lagoon Lake of up to 800 hectares at the heart of the development. The entire complex enjoys a remarkable 121-kilometer shoreline, establishing an ecological environment comparable to leading coastal megacities worldwide.

In relation to the Smart City criterion, Vinhomes Green Paradise integrates IoT, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence into governance, operations and environmental monitoring, thereby forming a modern, safe and civilized urban environment.

Regarding the Human-Centric criterion, the project embraces a people-first development philosophy expressed through a comprehensive ecosystem of internationally benchmarked services in healthcare, education, senior living, culture, sports and entertainment.

Residents will experience world-class medical services provided by Vinmec in partnership with Cleveland Clinic (USA), global-standard education through Vinschool and Brighton College (UK), premium senior-living services via Vin New Horizon, and a vibrant cultural and lifestyle landscape that includes the 7-hectare Blue Waves Theatre, sports (two 18-hole golf courses designed by firms founded by two world-renowned figures, Tiger Woods and Robert Trent Jones), the 122-hectare VinWonders seaside complex and the lively Cosmo Bay culinary, retail and nightlife district.

Speaking at the certification ceremony, Mr. Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and Chairman of the “7 Wonders of Future Cities”, shared: “New7Wonders is happy to announce Vinhomes Green Paradise as the first applicant Official Participant in the 7 Wonders of Future Cities, joining our global campaign to choose the seven cities and developments that will inspire the future of humanity. Vinhomes Green Paradise meets all the key criteria of this campaign, as well as being a flagship mission of a pioneering and leading group in Asia and the world that is already actively delivering ESG and beyond across many of its activities. We are presenting the certificate of its first applicant Official Participant status in person, as a symbolic moment for the entire campaign, and also as it gives us a chance to visit the project in development, to see how it is shaping a truly extraordinary urban environment where nature, people, and technology are seamlessly interwoven and elevated – precisely what every Participant in the 7 Wonders of Future Cities should aspire to be!”

A key differentiator of Vinhomes Green Paradise lies in its elevated development strategy. Rather than merely complying with conventional global ESG standards, the project pioneers the enhanced ESG++ framework, built upon five pillars: Environment, Social, Governance, Regeneration and Climate Adaptation.

This green vision is applied rigorously from the construction phase. The project adopts advanced, low-impact technologies, most notably the K-DPM solution that transforms soft mud into durable reclamation material, significantly reducing indirect emissions, limiting pollution and eliminating the dependence on natural sand extraction.

When operational, the entire urban system is designed to be comprehensively decarbonized, targeting 100 percent clean electricity sourced from offshore wind power located 20 kilometers from the coast, complemented by solar energy and battery storage systems. Transportation within the development will be fully net-zero, comprising electric cars, electric motorbikes, electric buses, electric bicycles and electric canoes, as well as a high-speed rail link connecting directly to the center of Ho Chi Minh City.

Beyond strict compliance with environmental protection standards, Vinhomes Green Paradise prioritizes the conservation and regeneration of local flora and fauna, in harmony with Ho Chi Minh City’s climate adaptation strategy. A dedicated Forest Regeneration and Climate Resilience Fund has been established to support long-term research, restoration and climate-response initiatives, with a particular focus on regenerating the Can Gio forest to form a protective green belt for the entire development.

With these orientations, Vinhomes Green Paradise aspires to achieve BREEAM and ISO 37122 certifications, two of the world’s most rigorous green and smart city benchmarks, thereby positioning itself as a global ESG++ symbol and a benchmark for next-generation coastal cities.

Ms. Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes, stated: “Environmental & Nature, Smart City and Human-Centric development are the three foundational pillars of Vinhomes Green Paradise. These pillars are not only our competitive advantage in the ‘7 Wonders of Future Cities’ campaign, but also the guiding compass for Vinhomes as we shape a world-class urban icon, a truly exceptional living environment for global citizens and a representation of aspiration for a sustainable future.”

The recognition of Vinhomes Green Paradise as the first Official Participant represents a significant milestone, affirming the project’s vision, capabilities and international relevance. With its robust foundations, the development stands as a rising Asian highlight in the global journey toward identifying the “7 Wonders of Future Cities”.

The global voting phase officially begins on October 31, 2026, with the final announcement scheduled for October 31, 2027.

This election marks another landmark initiative from New7Wonders, the internationally renowned organization behind the 2011 “New 7 Wonders of Nature” campaign. The “7 Wonders of Future Cities” initiative is expected to become a global phenomenon, engaging hundreds of millions of participants in redefining the urban icons of a new era, one shaped by greener, smarter and more human-centric cities.

