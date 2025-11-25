Savannakhet Sets Stage for Biggest-Ever That Ing Hang Festival

Authorities in Savannakhet Province said preparations for the annual That Ing Hang Temple Festival, scheduled for 30 November to 5 December, are now almost complete, with this year’s edition set to be larger and livelier than previous years as the province pushes to boost tourism.

The festival is held each December to honor Buddhism and pay respect to those who built Pha That Ing Hang, one of the most revered stupas in Savannakhet Province and across central Laos.

Each year, thousands of devotees, from both the north and south of Laos, as well as neighboring Thailand, travel to the site to take part in religious rituals and cultural celebrations.

Somphone Vilayvong, Deputy Director of the Savannakhet Department of Culture and Tourism, told local media that the organising sub-committee has finalised parking arrangements, transport routes to the temple grounds, security planning, and the installation of decorative lighting. Exhibition zones and vendor stalls have also been arranged to ensure a smooth visitor experience.

He said the festival will feature a wide range of cultural performances from communities across the province’s 14 districts and Kaysone Phomvihane City, showcasing local arts, literature, and traditions.

A highlight will be the grand bee-wax procession and competition on 4 December, bringing together villages from across Savannakhet for one of the festival’s most traditional celebrations.

The festival will also host exhibitions and sales of handicrafts, textiles, and local food products, alongside an expanded program of entertainment.

Visitors can take part in lamvong yong ngok, join evening gatherings, sample regional dishes, watch traditional lam phaya performances, and attend cultural shows.

The That Ing Hang Temple Festival remains one of the province’s most important cultural events, drawing thousands of visitors each year.