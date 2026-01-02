28 C
Vientiane Capital Officially Declares Xangmixay as Its First Sub-District

By Thongsavanh Souvannasane
Vientiane Capital officially designated Xangmixay as its first sub-district (Ta Saeng) on 31 December 2025, under a pilot administrative reform in Xaythany district. (Photo credit: Xaythany News)

On 31 December 2025, Vientiane Capital officially designated Xangmixay as its first sub-district (Ta Saeng) in Xaythany district, as part of a country’s administrative restructuring aimed at strengthening local governance and public service delivery.

The establishment of Ta Saeng Xangmixay was first introduced in May as a pilot project approved by the Vientiane People’s Council. The new sub-district will include 24 of Xaythany district’s 104 villages and is the first of five planned sub-districts in the area. The remaining four, Sivilay, Hua Xieng, Dong Bung, and Tha Ngon, are part of a broader plan to create 36 Ta Saengs across Vientiane Capital.

According to authorities, the reform brings governance closer to communities through improved administrative efficiency. Each sub-district will establish committees overseeing governance and administration, economic development, cultural and social affairs, and public security. 

This initiative stems from a nationwide restructuring program announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January 2025, which reintroduced sub-districts across the country. In November, Prime Minister Sonesay Siphandone approved 640 Ta Saengs nationwide, with Savannakhet Province, the country’s largest, receiving 67 sub-districts. 

Under the framework, each sub-district will oversee between one and 24 villages based on population, geography, and administrative requirements. Administrative committees will include a chairman, up to two vice-chairmen, and support staff selected from existing personnel and qualified local candidates.

The sub-district system was first introduced during French colonial rule in 1920 but was later  abolished in 1990. 

